Friday, February 6, 2026
PARAG FIRES BACK AS MCDONALD CLAIM TEACHERS ARE GRADUATING FROM CPCE WITHOUT COMPLETING THE PROGRAMME

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

A heated controversy has broken out within the education sector following explosive allegations from Member of Parliament and Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) President, Coretta McDonald. During a morning radio program, McDonald accused the Ministry of Education of political interference at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), specifically claiming that teachers are being allowed to graduate without fulfilling their program requirements.

McDonald alleged that lecturers have been instructed to grant passing grades to certain individuals who did not complete their academic or practical coursework. “I can provide the evidence,” McDonald asserted, doubling down on her claims during the 2026 Budget Debates.

Minister Parag: “Mischief is Afoot”

Education Minister Sonia Parag responded with a fiery rebuttal, characterizing the accusations as “completely false” and “ridiculous.” The Minister argued that such claims are not only inaccurate but dangerous, as they seek to undermine the credibility of the nation’s premier teacher-training institution and the professionalism of its graduates.

“CPCE has very strict standards,” Minister Parag declared. “You have to have the academic, practical, and assessment requirements before you can exit that college. To suggest otherwise is to tarnish the name of our teachers who are heading into schools to mould our nation’s children.”

Parag suggested that McDonald’s remarks were rooted in “mischief” and a desire to distract from the government’s progress in the sector.

Training Performance Comparison

In her defense of the Ministry’s track record, Minister Parag pivoted to a comparison of teacher-training output between the current administration and its predecessor:

MetricCurrent Administration (Last 5 Years)Previous APNU/AFC Tenure
Teachers TrainedOver 2,000 annually“A few hundred” over tenure
Current StrategyAchieving a 100% trained teaching workforceNot specified
Primary GoalTransitioning trained teachers to graduate levelNot specified

The Minister emphasized that the government is on a mission to ensure every teacher in the system is not only trained but eventually holds a university degree to guarantee high-quality educational outcomes for Guyanese students.

Standing Firm

Despite the Minister’s strong denial, Coretta McDonald has remained steadfast, insisting that her information is verified. The clash highlights the ongoing tension between the Ministry of Education and the GTU leadership as the 2026 fiscal year begins.

