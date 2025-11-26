WALTON-DESIR TO AG, “WHAT ARE YOU AFRAID OF IN FISHER VS GECOM CASE”

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

Leader of the Forward Guyana Movement, Amanza Walton-Desir, is accusing Attorney General Anil Nandlall of quietly attempting to prevent her party’s legal challenge from advancing to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

Speaking during a radio interview, Walton-Desir referenced the ongoing matter filed by Forward Guyana candidate Crystal Fisher, who is seeking to appeal after the party was barred from contesting in several regions during the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

Walton-Desir said that while the Attorney General has repeatedly dismissed the case in the public domain as lacking merit, his actions behind the scenes tell a different story.

“He is at the Court of Appeal blocking Ms. Fisher’s application for leave to apply to the CCJ. So what is he afraid of?” she questioned.

She further alleged that the Attorney General has now filed a procedural motion seeking to have the petition struck out before it is even heard.

According to Walton-Desir, the Attorney General is acting inconsistently with his constitutional role.

“He confuses his duty as Attorney General and guardian of the Constitution with his role as a PPP/C politician,” she asserted, adding that the State’s chief legal officer should not be seen to obstruct constitutional matters.

The Forward Guyana Movement remains determined to take the Fisher vs GECOM case before the CCJ, following unsuccessful appeals at the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

So far, the court has ordered costs of $4 million against the applicant—an amount Walton-Desir describes as punitive and unfair in matters involving constitutional rights.

“These are the obstacles placed before movements like ours when we insist that it cannot be business as usual,” she said.

The matter is expected to return to the Court of Appeal as Forward Guyana continues its bid for leave to appeal to the region’s highest court.

