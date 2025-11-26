Wednesday, November 26, 2025
HomeNewsWALTON-DESIR TO AG, “WHAT ARE YOU AFRAID OF IN FISHER VS GECOM...
NewsPolitics

WALTON-DESIR TO AG, “WHAT ARE YOU AFRAID OF IN FISHER VS GECOM CASE”

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
200

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

Leader of the Forward Guyana Movement, Amanza Walton-Desir, is accusing Attorney General Anil Nandlall of quietly attempting to prevent her party’s legal challenge from advancing to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

Speaking during a radio interview, Walton-Desir referenced the ongoing matter filed by Forward Guyana candidate Crystal Fisher, who is seeking to appeal after the party was barred from contesting in several regions during the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

Walton-Desir said that while the Attorney General has repeatedly dismissed the case in the public domain as lacking merit, his actions behind the scenes tell a different story.

“He is at the Court of Appeal blocking Ms. Fisher’s application for leave to apply to the CCJ. So what is he afraid of?” she questioned.

She further alleged that the Attorney General has now filed a procedural motion seeking to have the petition struck out before it is even heard.

According to Walton-Desir, the Attorney General is acting inconsistently with his constitutional role.

“He confuses his duty as Attorney General and guardian of the Constitution with his role as a PPP/C politician,” she asserted, adding that the State’s chief legal officer should not be seen to obstruct constitutional matters.

The Forward Guyana Movement remains determined to take the Fisher vs GECOM case before the CCJ, following unsuccessful appeals at the High Court and the Court of Appeal.

So far, the court has ordered costs of $4 million against the applicant—an amount Walton-Desir describes as punitive and unfair in matters involving constitutional rights.

“These are the obstacles placed before movements like ours when we insist that it cannot be business as usual,” she said.

The matter is expected to return to the Court of Appeal as Forward Guyana continues its bid for leave to appeal to the region’s highest court.

Previous article
BHS KICKS OF 16 DAYS OFF ACTIVISM TO SUPPORT THE END OF VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
Next article
DISTURBING ALLEGATIONS AND A CALL FOR JUSTICE,MAN ALLEGEDLY CAUGHT IN SEXUAL ACTIVITY WITH A PIG
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

INTL & LOCAL COMPANIES AT ENERGY CONFERENCE CHAMPION LOCAL CONTENT POLICY

ATTEMPTED SUICIDE TO BE DECRIMINALIZED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022