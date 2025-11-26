BHS KICKS OF 16 DAYS OFF ACTIVISM TO SUPPORT THE END OF VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

As the world marked the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, The Bishops’ High School on Tuesday launched its observance of the global 16 Days of Activism campaign with a powerful call for cultural change and student-led advocacy.

The event, held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on the East Coast of Demerara, brought together students, teachers, administrators, and Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Roxane George, who joined in solidarity chants urging protection and accountability.

Senior Mistress Elizabeth Williams-Niles, one of the organisers, delivered a direct appeal to male students, urging them to be active allies rather than silent observers.

“Your choices matter. Your voices matter. You are not bystanders — you are protectors, allies, brothers, and future fathers,” she told the gathering, adding that disrespect and harmful behaviour must never be treated as harmless jokes.

Williams-Niles warned that violence should never be normalized, referencing the recent abduction of 24 schoolgirls in Nigeria as a reminder of the vulnerability of children worldwide.

“We need boys and young men to call out violence even when it is uncomfortable,” she said. “Not because girls are weak, but because they deserve dignity.”

Justice George, an alumna of the school, acknowledged that gender-based violence remains a pervasive issue in Guyana despite global conventions and legislative reform. She highlighted key protections under the Family Violence Act of 2024, noting that even minors can now seek support directly through the courts and social services.

“Protection orders are available to stop abuse — whether physical, emotional, psychological, or financial,” she explained, while emphasizing that men and boys can also be victims.

The event concluded with student performances aimed at raising awareness and reinforcing the school’s commitment to advocacy, empathy, and prevention.

The 2025 campaign theme — “Investing in Our Children Is Investing in Our Future” — underscores the need for early education, accountability, and a national shift toward a culture that refuses to tolerate gender-based violence.

