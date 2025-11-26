Wednesday, November 26, 2025
DISTURBING ALLEGATIONS AND A CALL FOR JUSTICE,MAN ALLEGEDLY CAUGHT IN SEXUAL ACTIVITY WITH A PIG

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

A Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara resident is calling for justice and a full review of a police investigation after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advised that no charges be laid against the man who allegedly shot him multiple times earlier this year.

Stanford Forde was injured on March 19, 2025, in what he says was a violent retaliation following a disturbing discovery in his village.

Forde told Nightly News that the incident began when he caught a fellow villager engaged in sexual activity with his pig and recorded the act on his cellphone as evidence. The recording, he said, triggered outrage among the accused’s relatives.

He recounted that the accused man’s cousin later confronted him and, during the confrontation, shot him several times.

Following the shooting, investigators submitted the case file to the DPP for legal advice. The DPP later recommended that no charges be filed against the alleged shooter — a decision that left the victim stunned.

Forde now alleges that critical evidence and witness statements were omitted from the police file submitted for legal review, which he believes may have influenced the DPP’s decision.

He is publicly calling for the matter to be reopened and for a full reassessment of the case “with all facts, statements, and supporting evidence included.”

Nightly News continues to seek clarification from the Guyana Police Force on the status of the investigation and whether the file will be revisited.

