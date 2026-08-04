Jagdeo Will Be Met With Peaceful Protest In Linden – Opposition Leader

By Javone Vickerie | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo is expected to face a massive peaceful demonstration upon his arrival at Watooka House in Linden on Tuesday, August 4, following an explicit call to action from Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed.

Speaking during a special video broadcast, Mohamed urged residents of Region 10 to gather alongside family, friends, and neighbors to demand democratic representation, government accountability, and a decisive end to the state’s neglect of the bauxite town and surrounding riverine communities.

Key Community Grievances Fueling the Demonstration

The Opposition Leader outlined several pressing issues driving the Region 10 protest action:

Unresolved Regional Democratic Council (RDC) Appointments: Mohamed highlighted that nearly a year after local government elections, Region 10 remains without an elected Regional Chairman and Vice Chairman. He accused the Regional Executive Officer (REO) of deliberately refusing to convene the mandatory statutory meeting required to complete the leadership selection process.

Mohamed highlighted that nearly a year after local government elections, Region 10 remains without an elected Regional Chairman and Vice Chairman. He accused the Regional Executive Officer (REO) of deliberately refusing to convene the mandatory statutory meeting required to complete the leadership selection process. Flooding Relief and Regional Infrastructure: Criticizing the central government’s response to devastating floods in Kwakwani and along the Demerara River, Mohamed argued that affected households were abandoned without sufficient drainage infrastructure, emergency relief, or long-term agricultural recovery plans.

Criticizing the central government’s response to devastating floods in Kwakwani and along the Demerara River, Mohamed argued that affected households were abandoned without sufficient drainage infrastructure, emergency relief, or long-term agricultural recovery plans. M.V. Barima Tragedy Accountability: Mohamed reiterated calls for the immediate removal of Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill and Minister Deodat Indar over the fatal capsizing that claimed over 70 lives.

[ REGION 10 DEMANDS AT WATOOKA HOUSE ] │ ┌─────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ [ Democratic Governance ] [ Regional Accountability ] - Immediate convening of RDC by REO to elect Chairman - Drainage & emergency aid for Kwakwani flood victims - Unbiased representation for Region 10 electorate - Resignation of Ministers Edghill & Indar over M.V. Barima - Respect for local government autonomy - Peaceful public action for state transparency

Invoking Jagdeo’s Past Political Remarks

In his address, Mohamed drew upon historical statements attributed to Vice President Jagdeo, reminding citizens that public officials must remain answerable to the people whenever they enter local communities:

“Now wherever you and your delegation go, you must expect the people to stand up and demand the accountability and representation they deserve,” Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed stated. “On Tuesday, the time has come for the people to make their voices heard. Bring your family, bring your friends, bring your neighbors. Let us stand together and send one clear message to this government: respect the people, respect our vote, and respect democracy.”

Reaffirming Linden’s History of Peaceful Activism

Emphasizing that the demonstration must remain strictly peaceful, Mohamed appealed to Linden’s rich tradition of political resilience and civil rights advocacy. He concluded that a nation cannot move forward when central authorities routinely undermine local democratic institutions and ignore regional plight.