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ACDA Hosts Emancipation Festivities For 400 Years Of African Presence In Guyana; Mixed Views Amid M.V. Barima Disaster

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The African Cultural and Development Association (ACDA) hosted its 33rd Annual Emancipation Festival over the weekend at the National Park in Thomas Lands, Georgetown, marking a historic milestone: 400 years of African presence, resilience, and nation-building contributions to Guyana.

While the grounds buzzed with traditional drumming, cultural displays, and family gatherings, the mood among patrons and civil society figures was palpably mixed, as celebrations were heavily tempered by national mourning over the M.V. Barima maritime tragedy that claimed over 70 lives.

Honoring 400 Years of Ancestral Heritage

Opening the coverage from the National Park, Nightly News journalist Antonio Dey noted the dual focus of Emancipation 2026—celebrating ancestral liberation while confronting current social challenges:

“Today we honour our ancestors’ courage against slavery and celebrate Emancipation Day 2026, reflecting on their sacrifices for liberty while recommitting to justice and equality,” Antonio Dey reported. “Nightly News interviewed members of civil society and patrons who shared comforting messages as the nation mourns the M.V. Barima tragedy.”

  • The Historical Scope: Commemorating four centuries since the arrival of Africans on Guyanese soil, highlighting the foundational labor that cleared lands, constructed coastal sea defenses, and established the Village Movement.
  • Featured Spotlight: For 2026, ACDA highlighted the Kingdom of Lesotho as the spotlighted nation, alongside Paradise, East Coast Demerara, as the honored village.
                       [ NATIONAL PARK FESTIVITIES & PUBLIC SENTIMENT ]
                                              │
       ┌──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────┐
       ▼                                                                             ▼
 [ Cultural Celebration & Heritage ]                                [ Mixed Views & M.V. Barima Mourning ]
 - Commemorating 400 years of African presence                       - Deep grief over 70+ lives lost in ferry capsizing
 - Cultural displays, drumming & traditional cuisine                 - Criticism of state negligence & delayed answers
 - Honored Nation: Kingdom of Lesotho                                - Calls for structural accountability & true freedom

Civil Society and Patrons Reflect on State Neglect and True Freedom

Prominent political figures, activists, and everyday citizens expressed contrasting views on celebrating during a period of national sorrow:

  • Dr. David Hinds (APNU MP & Political Scientist): Reflected on the resilience of Afro-Guyanese while criticizing state oversight: “Emancipation means hope… even in the face of the neglect of the state, our people will rise again.”
  • Dorwain Bess (VPAC Chairman): Highlighted the heavy atmosphere at the event, noting that the turnout and mood reflected how people are feeling across the country regarding state governance.
  • Elton McRae (Social Activist): Questioned the concept of true liberation when operational ranks are prosecuted while systemic state failures remain unaddressed: “We are charging people for murder, saying that they are criminals… We are not an emancipated people if this is how justice is served.”
  • Overseas & Local Patrons: Overseas Guyanese visiting for the holidays and local food vendors noted that while the family atmosphere and traditional foods brought joy, the weight of the M.V. Barima deaths hung over the festivities.

Opposition Leader Offers Words of Comfort

Addressing the nation during the observances, Leader of the Opposition Azruddin Mohamed reiterated that honoring ancestral resilience requires taking a stand for transparency and equal justice:

“As Leader of the Opposition, I cannot remain silent if Guyanese are being treated unfairly,” Azruddin Mohamed stated in his message. “Our ancestors taught us that when we stand together with courage and determination, even the greatest obstacles can be overcome.”

As ACDA launches its year-long calendar of activities for the 400th anniversary observance, civil society leaders continue to stress that national unity and cultural celebration must go hand in hand with institutional reform and accountability.

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