M.V. Barima Tragedy: Neil And Kenrick Cort Still Missing, Brother Lennox Hopes For Recovery

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — As the Government of Guyana officially initiates procurement processes to raise the sunken M.V. Barima, grieving families who lost loved ones in the July 18 maritime disaster are holding onto hope that the complex salvage operation will finally yield physical closure.

Among those seeking answers is Lennox Cort, whose two brothers—57-year-old canteen operator Neil Cort and 53-year-old Kenrick Cort—remain missing and unaccounted for following the catastrophic capsizing off the Essequibo Coast.

Selfless Service Aboard the Ill-Fated Ferry

Speaking with Nightly News on the sidelines of a peaceful demonstration held outside the Office of the President, Lennox Cort shared fond memories of his brothers, describing Neil as a compassionate community figure who operated the vessel’s canteen and frequently used his personal funds to feed underprivileged passengers:

Neil Cort (57): Dedicated canteen operator aboard the M.V. Barima who made it his mission to assist riverine travelers with warm meals.

Dedicated canteen operator aboard the M.V. Barima who made it his mission to assist riverine travelers with warm meals. Kenrick Cort (53): Worked alongside his brother, managing logistics and supporting canteen services on the Georgetown-to-North West District route.

Worked alongside his brother, managing logistics and supporting canteen services on the Georgetown-to-North West District route. Presumed Trapped in Hull: Family members believe both brothers were in the lower compartments when the vessel capsized and sank into soft mud at a depth of 13 to 15 meters (42 to 49 feet).

“Neil was the kind of person who would feed needy passengers out of his own pocket if they didn’t have money,” Lennox Cort recounted, tears visibly streaming down his face. “When the boat went down, both he and Kenrick vanished. It has been overwhelming for our family, but once the boat is salvaged, we will at least have their remains to mourn and lay to rest properly.”

[ SALVAGE & FORENSIC EVIDENCE OBJECTIVES ] │ ┌────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ [ Family Closure & Human Recovery ] [ Physical Forensic Evidence ] - Recovery of missing remains (including Neil & Kenrick Cort) - Hull integrity, cargo distribution & engine audit - Formal identification for riverine & hinterland families - Submission of physical proof to international COI - Ending weeks of emotional agony for bereaved relatives - Independent analysis of T&HD maintenance logs

Attorney Christopher Ram Criticizes Administrative Secrecy and Lack of Transparency

Also addressing the gathering outside the Office of the President, prominent Attorney-at-Law and financial analyst Christopher Ram criticized the government’s initial handling of the catastrophe, pointing to severe administrative and regulatory breakdowns within the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) and the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD).

Ram asserted that the initial lack of transparency regarding the exact passenger headcount and manifest records exacerbated the trauma experienced by grieving families:

“There were clear administrative failures that led to this tragedy,” Attorney Christopher Ram stated during the University of Guyana student-led protest. “The government’s initial approach lacked the required transparency that a tragedy of this magnitude demands. We need full disclosure, an uncompromised Commission of Inquiry, and complete accountability for those who allowed an unseaworthy or improperly managed vessel to set sail.”

Salvage Operation Underway

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) has officially set an August 14 deadline for marine salvage companies to submit Expressions of Interest. The contractor selected will be tasked with uprighting the steel vessel, raising it onto a transport barge, and safeguarding forensic evidence for the five-member international Commission of Inquiry chaired by Justice Godfrey Smith.

For the Cort family and dozens of others across Guyana, the recovery of the M.V. Barima represents the only remaining path toward recovering their loved ones and obtaining final closure.