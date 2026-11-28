By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly news |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — For many small business owners, generating revenue is only half the battle—effectively managing finances, controlling expenses, and making disciplined financial decisions are equally decisive in keeping an enterprise afloat. As rising financial pressures continue to test entrepreneurs in an increasingly competitive market, local financial literacy initiative Wallet Wisdom is championing responsible money management as the cornerstone of sustainable business growth.

Speaking with HGP Nightly News, Wallet Wisdom founder Mikhail McKenzie emphasized that individuals and small enterprises often struggle not because they lack opportunities to earn, but because they lack practical systems to manage the resources already at their disposal.

Born During the COVID-19 Pandemic to Bridge the Financial Literacy Gap

Recalling the origins of the platform, McKenzie explained that the idea behind Wallet Wisdom took shape during the COVID-19 pandemic, sparked by the realization that steady income alone does not guarantee financial security without sound money habits:

“It was during COVID, I was lying on my bed, and I can tell [you]: you can have a salary and still be broke… I came up with the name Wallet Wisdom—typically the wisdom of your wallet.” — Mikhail McKenzie, Founder of Wallet Wisdom

Now backed by what he described as a vibrant team pushing daily execution, McKenzie said Wallet Wisdom’s mission is to reshape how Guyanese individuals and entrepreneurs approach saving, spending, and investing.

“It is not myself at this point because we have a very vibrant team which pushes me daily to think and execute, and we really want to [change] the financial [mindset] as to how people save, spend, and invest their money.” — Mikhail McKenzie, Founder of Wallet Wisdom

Core Financial Habits Every Small Business Needs

McKenzie stressed that financial literacy is just as critical for micro and small enterprises as it is for large corporations or high-income earners. Establishing disciplined financial practices early equips business owners to weather irregular cash flow, absorb unexpected expenses, protect daily operations, and position their ventures for long-term expansion:

Separate Personal and Business Finances: Keep household spending strictly distinct from business accounts to maintain clear visibility into true profitability.

Keep household spending strictly distinct from business accounts to maintain clear visibility into true profitability. Maintain Consistent Financial Records: Track all inflows and outflows systematically to support accurate decision-making and accountability.

Track all inflows and outflows systematically to support accurate decision-making and accountability. Plan and Control Expenses: Budget proactively rather than reacting to cash shortfalls, ensuring operational costs remain aligned with revenue.

Budget proactively rather than reacting to cash shortfalls, ensuring operational costs remain aligned with revenue. Save Consistently and Invest Wisely: Build financial buffers and allocate capital toward informed, high-value investments rather than unfocused spending.

“It is never really about how [much] you have; it is about what you do with what you have—[how you] invest, how you spend it, [and] how you maximize it.” — Mikhail McKenzie, Founder of Wallet Wisdom

As more Guyanese pursue entrepreneurship and self-employment, Wallet Wisdom’s message underscores that durable business success begins with financial discipline, forward planning, and maximizing available resources.