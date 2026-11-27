By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — As dusk settles over Georgetown on Sunday, November 29, 2026, Main Street will be transformed into a vibrant corridor of festive lights and holiday décor as the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce ushers in the Christmas season with the return of the One Guyana Christmas Village & Supermarket.

Running through December 31, 2026, the annual showcase—also a culminating highlight on Guyana’s 2026 Diamond Jubilee calendar—will feature towering green garland arches and wreaths illuminated with fairy lights along Main Street, creating a shared festive space for families, visitors, performers, and local entrepreneurs.

A Vital Commercial Marketplace for Small Businesses, Artisans, and Producers

Beyond its visual spectacle and evening entertainment, the One Guyana Christmas Village & Supermarket functions as an essential economic platform connecting small-scale vendors, performers, and artisans directly with holiday shoppers:

Peak Seasonal Commerce: For dozens of participating entrepreneurs, December is the most critical commercial window of the year, offering consistent nightly foot traffic and direct access to consumers without retail intermediaries.

For dozens of participating entrepreneurs, December is the most critical commercial window of the year, offering consistent nightly foot traffic and direct access to consumers without retail intermediaries. Locally Made Goods & Holiday Treats: Stalls lining Main Street will showcase months of preparation and investment, offering handcrafted ornaments, locally produced condiments, jewelry, toys, and traditional festive treats.

Dual Role: Festive Landmark and Working Marketplace

With large crowds expected for the grand opening on Sunday, November 29, the village will operate throughout the month as both a celebratory city landmark and an active community marketplace—bringing together Guyanese families, traditions, and small businesses beneath the lights of Main Street through New Year’s Eve.

The video below shows the festive lights, local vendor stalls, and family atmosphere of the One Guyana Christmas Village on Main Street in Georgetown.