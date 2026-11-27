By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Just one day after being denied bail for a second time in the Magistrates’ Court, Leader of the Opposition Azruddin Mohamed has returned to the Demerara High Court seeking his immediate pretrial release—alleging that his continued incarceration violates his constitutional rights and subjects him to cruel and inhumane treatment at the Lusignan Prison.

In an urgent Fixed Date Application (FDA) filed on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, through attorneys Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde, Siand Dhurjon, and Damien Da Silva, Mohamed is asking the High Court to grant reasonable bail pending the determination of his criminal matters and to declare that his ongoing detention breaches his constitutional guarantees of personal liberty and the presumption of innocence. The Attorney General and the Director of Prisons are named as respondents.

Affidavit Alleges 23-Hour Daily Confinement and ‘Furnace’-Like Cell Conditions

In his sworn supporting affidavit, Mohamed detailed severe physical and psychological conditions since his incarceration on October 30, 2026:

Near-Total Confinement & Sleep Deprivation: Mohamed claims he has been locked inside his cell for approximately 23 hours and 50 minutes daily , receiving little to no direct sunlight and minimal human interaction. He described the cell as excessively hot, poorly ventilated, and continuously illuminated, severely disrupting his ability to sleep.

Mohamed claims he has been locked inside his cell for approximately , receiving little to no direct sunlight and minimal human interaction. He described the cell as excessively hot, poorly ventilated, and continuously illuminated, severely disrupting his ability to sleep. November 19 Medical Incident: The Opposition Leader alleged that on November 19, he experienced difficulty breathing and screamed for assistance—claiming that prison officials refused his request to be temporarily removed from the cell, even while handcuffed, and provided only a blood pressure check as medical attention.

“The cell is as hot as a furnace.” — Azruddin Mohamed, Sworn High Court Affidavit

Rebutting Prosecution Claims on CCTV Footage, Firearm Charges, and Flight Risk

Alongside challenging the conditions of his confinement, Mohamed’s High Court filing directly contests the evidentiary grounds used by state prosecutors to oppose his bail in the lower court:

Denial of $800,000 CCTV Allegation: Addressing the Guyana Police Force Command Centre CCTV footage matter, Mohamed categorically denied paying $800,000 for surveillance footage or ever visiting the Command Centre at Liliendaal .

Addressing the Guyana Police Force Command Centre CCTV footage matter, Mohamed categorically denied paying for surveillance footage or ever visiting the Command Centre at . Scrutiny of Co-Accused Ryan Greene’s Cooperation: Mohamed questioned the prosecution’s plan to call Police Constable Ryan Greene —who was granted bail on Tuesday after prosecutors informed the court he was cooperating with investigators—as a witness against him, arguing that the terms of any arrangement between Greene and the state remain undisclosed.

Mohamed questioned the prosecution’s plan to call Police Constable —who was granted bail on Tuesday after prosecutors informed the court he was cooperating with investigators—as a witness against him, arguing that the terms of any arrangement between Greene and the state remain undisclosed. Challenge to Pending Firearm & Obstruction Matters: He further contested the prosecution’s reliance on separate pending firearm, ammunition, and obstruction of justice charges to block bail, contending that video footage and statements disclosed in those cases undermine the state’s allegations.

Constitutional Duties as Leader of the Opposition

Emphasizing that he holds no prior convictions, has strictly complied with bail conditions in other pending criminal matters, and poses no flight risk, Mohamed argued that his continued detention prevents him from attending sittings of the National Assembly and discharging his constitutional and statutory duties as Leader of the Opposition.

He has formally undertaken to abide by any reporting obligations or strict bail conditions the High Court deems fit to impose.