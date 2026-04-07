“IT BREAKS MY HEART’: GRANDMOTHER SPEAKS AFTER DISCOVERING 7-YEAR-OLD DEAD

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

FYRISH ROAD, CORENTYNE (REGION 6) — The tranquil farming community of Fyrish was shattered this weekend following a grisly domestic tragedy that has left a seven-year-old girl dead and her mother hospitalized under police guard. Lalita Bridglall, the distraught grandmother of young Isabella Dabadial, has opened up about the moment her intuition led her to a scene of unimaginable horror.

The discovery followed a “disturbing” Facebook post made by the child’s mother, Sarah Elizabeth Shivpersaud, which acted as a digital suicide note and confession, alerting relatives that something was terribly wrong.

The Digital Warning Signs

The nightmare began on Sunday morning when Bridglall began receiving frantic calls from friends and neighbors. They pointed her toward a social media post where Sarah had shared a “last” photo with her children, accompanied by an apology and a plea for God’s forgiveness.

The Failed Contact: Bridglall immediately attempted to call her daughter’s cell phone. “So, twice I come in, I call into she phone, and I ain’t get no answer,” she recalled.

Bridglall immediately attempted to call her daughter’s cell phone. “So, twice I come in, I call into she phone, and I ain’t get no answer,” she recalled. The Sensation of Dread: Driven by a mounting fear, Bridglall rushed to the Fyrish Road home. Upon arrival, the sight of slippers left abandoned on the road signaled to her that the situation inside was dire.

A Horrifying Scene Through the Window

Unable to get a response at the door, the grandmother moved to the side of the house and peered through a window.

Blood and Silence: “I open the window, see both of them,” Bridglall whispered through tears. Inside, she saw her daughter, Sarah, injured and bleeding profusely from what appeared to be self-inflicted knife wounds to her back.

“I open the window, see both of them,” Bridglall whispered through tears. Inside, she saw her daughter, Sarah, injured and bleeding profusely from what appeared to be self-inflicted knife wounds to her back. The Unresponsive Mother: Despite the grandmother’s desperate screams and attempts to wake her, Sarah remained unresponsive in a pool of blood.

Despite the grandmother’s desperate screams and attempts to wake her, Sarah remained unresponsive in a pool of blood. Raising the Alarm: Realizing the gravity of the scene, Bridglall raised a hue and cry. “A call for the neighbors, plenty neighbors come out, and we call the police,” she said.

Remembering Isabella: A Child of the Temple

As the Berbice community struggles to process the violence, Bridglall chose to remember Isabella not by the way she died, but by the vibrant way she lived.

Full of Promise: Isabella was described as a “kind and special” child whose presence was a constant source of joy for her grandmother.

Isabella was described as a “kind and special” child whose presence was a constant source of joy for her grandmother. Future Dreams: The seven-year-old often spoke innocently about her future and her devotion to her faith. “She always tell me, ‘Grandma, when I big, I will have to go on the stage. I will have to go to temples,’” Bridglall shared.

The seven-year-old often spoke innocently about her future and her devotion to her faith. “She always tell me, ‘Grandma, when I big, I will have to go on the stage. I will have to go to temples,’” Bridglall shared. Heartbreak: Between sobs, the grandmother summarized the loss: “She was so funny. She was so joyful to me. It break my heart.”

A Community in Shock

When asked if her daughter had ever displayed violent tendencies before, Bridglall’s answer was a firm “No.” The suddenness of the act has left the Corentyne coast grappling with the invisible weight of mental health struggles within the home. As the police investigation continues and Sarah Elizabeth Shivpersaud faces potential charges of murder, a grandmother is left to haunt the empty rooms of a home that once echoed with the laughter of a little girl who just wanted to “go on the stage.”

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