By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — From professional football and fitness to the electronic dance music (EDM) arena, Libyan-Guyanese entrepreneur Tariq Dakhil is channeling his discipline and international experience into creating new pathways for young creatives in Guyana—spearheading the upcoming SounDown (Sound-Owned) Music Festival to promote musical diversity and connect local talent with global exposure.

Scheduled for Saturday, November 28, 2026, at the Kingston Beachfront in Georgetown, the festival is designed by Chief Organiser Dakhil to serve as far more than a one-night concert: it aims to establish a sustainable creative platform where Guyanese and Caribbean artistes can develop, network, and share the stage with international headliners.

Blending Global Headliners with Guyanese and Caribbean Identity

Headlining the major attractions at Kingston Beachfront is internationally acclaimed Dutch DJ and producer Quintino, a veteran electronic music figure whose platinum-certified breakthrough record “Epic” and international touring have earned him repeated placements on DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs list.

While additional headliners are slated to be announced—spanning diverse EDM subgenres alongside rich Caribbean influences—Dakhil emphasized that international acts are meant to amplify visibility while keeping Guyanese and regional performers at the heart of the festival’s identity.

“Guyana is so diverse—the people yearn for something new… free to express… SounDown, that is our Tomorrowland; that’s our colourful, expressive art festival.” — Tariq Dakhil, Chief Organiser, SounDown Music Festival

Breaking Gatekeeping Through BPM Guyana and Guyana Dance Music Week

Dakhil’s push to democratize access for emerging DJs and producers builds directly on his grassroots work through BPM Guyana, which operates open-deck events designed to remove barriers to entry in the local electronic music scene:

Open-Deck Community: Explaining BPM Guyana’s impact on electronic music locally, Dakhil noted that the platform was created specifically for homegrown EDM talent with an inclusive policy that rejects gatekeeping.

Explaining BPM Guyana’s impact on electronic music locally, Dakhil noted that the platform was created specifically for homegrown EDM talent with an inclusive policy that rejects gatekeeping. Guyana Dance Music Week: Reinforcing that developmental mission, the days leading up to the November 28 festival will feature Guyana Dance Music Week—an industry-building programme offering music education, production workshops, DJ development sessions, and networking opportunities to strengthen the local creative sector.

“BPM started as a platform for local EDM talent; most of our events are open-decked—we don’t gatekeep.” — Tariq Dakhil, Chief Organiser, SounDown Music Festival

Ultimately, Dakhil’s vision is to ensure visiting international artistes contribute meaningfully to Guyana’s musical ecosystem rather than merely flying in to perform and departing—showing young Guyanese DJs and producers that they can aspire to internationally recognized stages without having to leave home to pursue those opportunities.

To get a feel for the live electronic dance music energy and sound of festival headliner Quintino ahead of the Kingston Beachfront show, watch the performance clip below.