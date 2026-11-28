By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond has placed ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on stern notice that wearing a badge and uniform does not place any officer above the law—declaring that a police station must be a place where citizens feel protected, rather than a place where they fear for their lives.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, Minister Walrond addressed heightened public concern over police conduct and the treatment of detainees in state custody following the institution of murder charges against five police ranks in connection with the October 31, 2026 death of 32-year-old Gavin Douglas inside the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station lock-ups.

Swift Prosecution as a Deterrent Across the Force

Minister Walrond emphasized that the rapid prosecution of the five accused officers—who remain on remand—should serve as an unmistakable warning throughout the Guyana Police Force:

Equal Accountability Under the Law: Walrond made clear that police ranks are equally bound by the laws they are sworn to uphold, warning that a uniform offers zero immunity from criminal prosecution.

Walrond made clear that police ranks are equally bound by the laws they are sworn to uphold, warning that a uniform offers zero immunity from criminal prosecution. Protecting Detainees’ Constitutional Rights: She underscored that citizens’ constitutional rights and physical safety must be strictly respected at all times, particularly once individuals are placed in police custody.

She underscored that citizens’ constitutional rights and physical safety must be strictly respected at all times, particularly once individuals are placed in police custody. Investigation Update: Addressing the ongoing investigation into Douglas’s fatal custodial beating, the Minister noted that she was unaware of any further arrests pending at this stage.

Nationwide Police Station Surveillance and Mandatory Body-Worn Camera Activation

To eliminate ambiguity surrounding interactions between law enforcement officers and members of the public, Minister Walrond outlined sweeping technological accountability measures being rolled out across the Force:

Expanded Station CCTV Monitoring: The government is moving to increase surveillance camera coverage inside police stations nationwide so authorities can directly monitor how detainees are treated while in custody.

The government is moving to increase surveillance camera coverage inside police stations nationwide so authorities can directly monitor how detainees are treated while in custody. Mandatory Body-Worn Camera Rules: Alongside the ongoing deployment of body-worn cameras, Walrond revealed that police officers will be strictly required to switch their cameras on whenever taking individuals into custody—removing uncertainty over what transpires during arrests and custodial transfers.