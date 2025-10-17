PIGEON PLAGUE AT BV PRIMARY: MOE SAYS ACTION WILL BE TAKEN AT WEEKEND

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – An alarming health scare has erupted at the Beterverwagting (BV) Primary School after several students suddenly fell ill, forcing the Ministry of Education into an emergency response over a persistent and dangerous pigeon infestation.

Fears mounted as the sick children, with parental consent, were rushed to the Edinmore Regional Hospital for urgent medical assessment. ​The crisis prompted the immediate deployment of the ministry’s CEO and education officers to investigate the disturbing situation at the school. While doctors ultimately determined the children were okay, the incident has exposed the serious health risks posed by the birds.

Pigeon droppings are known carriers of dangerous pathogens that can cause severe respiratory illnesses like histoplasmosis, cryptococcosis, and psittacosis, posing a significant threat to young students. ​Minister of Education, Sonia Parag, admitted that the school has been locked in a losing battle with the pests.

“That’s been an ongoing issue on and off,” she conceded, acknowledging that previous attempts to resolve the problem have failed as “it just keeps coming”. ​Forced to take more decisive action, the ministry has announced a plan to seal off the building from the feathered intruders.

“What we have done now is that we’re going to be covering the… exposed areas with some mesh,” Minister Parag stated. This critical work is scheduled to be fast-tracked over the weekend to prevent further disruption and ensure children are not present. ​

While stating she “can’t do anything about a pigeon population,” the Minister assured the public that her focus is on making schools safe. The ministry is carefully selecting materials that will block the pests without compromising essential airflow into the classrooms.

​The scare at BV Primary has triggered a wider investigation, with the ministry now conducting an urgent assessment of schools across the East Coast to preempt a similar crisis elsewhere. The ministry has also pledged to engage directly with concerned parents and the affected children.

