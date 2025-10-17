Friday, October 17, 2025
HomeArticlesPIGEON PLAGUE AT BV PRIMARY: MOE SAYS ACTION WILL BE TAKEN AT...
ArticlesEDUCATIONHealthInfrastructureNewsPolitics

PIGEON PLAGUE AT BV PRIMARY: MOE SAYS ACTION WILL BE TAKEN AT WEEKEND

By HGPTV
0
30

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – An alarming health scare has erupted at the Beterverwagting (BV) Primary School after several students suddenly fell ill, forcing the Ministry of Education into an emergency response over a persistent and dangerous pigeon infestation.

Fears mounted as the sick children, with parental consent, were rushed to the Edinmore Regional Hospital for urgent medical assessment. ​The crisis prompted the immediate deployment of the ministry’s CEO and education officers to investigate the disturbing situation at the school. While doctors ultimately determined the children were okay, the incident has exposed the serious health risks posed by the birds.

Pigeon droppings are known carriers of dangerous pathogens that can cause severe respiratory illnesses like histoplasmosis, cryptococcosis, and psittacosis, posing a significant threat to young students. ​Minister of Education, Sonia Parag, admitted that the school has been locked in a losing battle with the pests.

“That’s been an ongoing issue on and off,” she conceded, acknowledging that previous attempts to resolve the problem have failed as “it just keeps coming”. ​Forced to take more decisive action, the ministry has announced a plan to seal off the building from the feathered intruders.

“What we have done now is that we’re going to be covering the… exposed areas with some mesh,” Minister Parag stated. This critical work is scheduled to be fast-tracked over the weekend to prevent further disruption and ensure children are not present. ​

While stating she “can’t do anything about a pigeon population,” the Minister assured the public that her focus is on making schools safe. The ministry is carefully selecting materials that will block the pests without compromising essential airflow into the classrooms.

​The scare at BV Primary has triggered a wider investigation, with the ministry now conducting an urgent assessment of schools across the East Coast to preempt a similar crisis elsewhere. The ministry has also pledged to engage directly with concerned parents and the affected children.

Previous article
VPAC SLAMS OPPOSITION FOR ‘FIGHTING OVER SEATS’ WHILE NATION ‘STARVES’
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

BALLOT BOXES SAFE AFTER POLICE ESCORT INVOLVED IN EAST COAST ACCIDENT

ALI REMOVES TAXES ON SANITARY SUPPLIES TO ADVANCE WOMEN’S HEALTH