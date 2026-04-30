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CARICOM WARNS AGAINST ‘LEGITIMISING’ ESSEQUIBO CLAIM, REAFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR GUYANA’S COVEREIGNITY AMID VENEZUELA CONTROVERSY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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“Not a Platform for Claims”: CARICOM Reaffirms Support for Guyana Map Controversy

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has issued a definitive warning against the “legitimization” of Venezuela’s territorial claim following a formal protest from President Dr. Irfaan Ali. In a statement released on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, the regional body moved to de-escalate a growing diplomatic row triggered by Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, who was seen wearing a brooch depicting Guyana’s Essequibo as Venezuelan territory during official visits to CARICOM member states.

The regional response underscores a commitment to the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas, asserting that while member states have the right to engage external partners, those engagements must not undermine the sovereignty of a fellow member.

The Protest: Beyond Symbolism

President Ali’s letter to the CARICOM Chair, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, described the map brooch as a “calculated provocation.”

  • Tacit Acceptance: Ali warned that the public display of such imagery on regional platforms could be misinterpreted as “acquiescence or tolerance” by the Community.
  • Legal Interference: The President argued that Venezuela cannot use “symbols, maps, or theatrical displays” to normalize a claim that it has failed to establish in law, especially while the case remains before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

CARICOM’s Stance: Obligations of the Treaty

Responding just hours after the protest was lodged, CARICOM reaffirmed that the Community remains a united front in defense of international law.

  • Sovereign Rights vs. Collective Duty: CARICOM acknowledged the right of individual states to conduct bilateral relations but reminded members that these must be consistent with their “shared obligations and collective commitments” to the Community’s integrity.
  • No Legitimacy for Claims: The statement made it clear: “Community platforms and engagements should not be used, whether directly or indirectly, to advance or appear to legitimize claims that are the subject of ongoing judicial proceedings.”
  • Unwavering Support: The regional body reiterated its “longstanding and unequivocal support” for Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, maintaining that the 1899 Arbitral Award remains the legal baseline until the ICJ rules otherwise.

The Road to The Hague

The timing of this regional reaffirmation is critical, as Guyana’s legal team is set to begin oral hearings on the merits of the border case at the ICJ on May 4. By drawing a hard line against “symbolic normalization,” CARICOM has signaled to Caracas that the Caribbean remains a zone of peace and respect for established borders. As the nation prepares for its 60th Independence Anniversary, the message from the region is clear: the Golden Arrowhead will not be erased by a brooch or a map.

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