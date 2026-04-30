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AG TELLS MOTORISTS TO RECORD POLICE WHO ASK FOR BRIBES

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HGP Nightly News – Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, is urging motorists to stop paying bribes to traffic police, as complaints continue to surface about ranks allegedly demanding money from drivers during roadside stops.

Speaking on his Issues in the News programme, Nandlall said the government has received numerous reports from members of the public who claim they were pressured for cash in traffic-related matters.

The Attorney General said the practice, if allowed to continue, damages public confidence in law enforcement and creates a system where drivers feel they must pay to avoid inconvenience.

He reminded motorists that police officers cannot detain drivers for every traffic offence. In many cases, he said, the lawful response is the issuing of a ticket, not roadside payment or detention.

Nandlall said this is one reason the government has been moving to make more traffic offences ticketed offences. He explained that this approach is intended to reduce unnecessary confrontation between police and drivers, while also limiting opportunities for abuse.

But the Attorney General also placed responsibility on motorists, saying bribery cannot occur unless someone is willing to pay.

“Corruption has two players, the briber and the bribee,” Nandlall said.

He urged drivers who are asked for money by traffic ranks to resist paying and instead gather evidence.

“If a bribe is asked of you, you have a cell phone, take the man’s photograph and make it public,” he said.

Nandlall also advised motorists to report unlawful detention or seek legal advice where necessary. He said persons who are wrongfully held over traffic matters may have legal options available to them.

While he acknowledged that some drivers may choose to pay because they want to avoid delay or conflict, Nandlall said the number of complaints has become too serious to ignore.

“I know, I am aware, we have received numerous complaints,” he said.

The Attorney General indicated that the issue will be addressed more fully in a future programme.

His remarks add to ongoing public concern about alleged corruption in traffic enforcement and the conduct of some police ranks during interactions with road users.

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