RAHAMAT REJECTS CLAIMS THAT ASHMINS WALKTHROUGH ADDS NOTHING TO EVIDENCE

HGP Nightly News – Attorney Latchmie Rahamat has rejected suggestions that the court-ordered walkthrough of the former GECOM tabulation centre at the Ashmins building adds nothing to the evidence in the ongoing Elections Fraud Case.

Speaking after the site visit, Rahamat said the exercise was not separate from the evidence already before the court, but was intended to help the magistrate understand and assess the testimony given by witnesses under oath.

She explained that this was the second site visit scheduled by the court, following an earlier visit to the Ashmins building. According to her, in a matter involving several witnesses who were present during the tabulation process, each person’s evidence must be considered from his or her own position and perspective.

Rahamat said the purpose of the visit was to assist the court in understanding the layout of the location where the witnesses were present and to help determine whether they were in a position to see or hear what they claimed.

She pointed to the testimony of Mr. Yearwood, who had previously told the court that he was able to see the screen, although the projection was moving quickly. Rahamat said having him stand where he said he was positioned and identify where the screen was located would assist the court in assessing his account.

She also said the visit allowed witnesses to identify where specific interactions allegedly took place during the tabulation process, including where persons were positioned in relation to GECOM staff and other individuals in the building.

Responding to concerns that the layout and locations identified during the walkthrough were not part of the evidence, Rahamat disagreed.

She said the evidence in the case is the sworn testimony already given in court by witnesses, including Minister Parag, Ms. Rasul and Mr. Yearwood.

According to Rahamat, those witnesses had already testified about the location, where they were, what they saw and what they heard during the tabulation process. She said the site visit simply allowed them to point out those locations physically.

Rahamat maintained that the walkthrough could only assist the court, especially when the magistrate is required to put the evidence together and determine the matter.

The Elections Fraud Case remains before the courts and relates to events following the March 2020 General and Regional Elections.