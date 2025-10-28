VENEZUELAN GANG MEMBER CONFESS TO BOMBING; DEVICE WAS ASSEMBLED IN VENEZUELA – POLICE

GEORGETOWN — The man believed to be behind Sunday night’s deadly explosion at the Mobil Gas Station in Georgetown, which claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and injured seven others, has confessed to planting and detonating the bomb, according to Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken. The man, who is reportedly part of a Venezuelan gang arrived in Guyana on the day of the bombing illegally by boat.

The suspect has been identified as Daniel Alexander Ramirez Peodomo, a Venezuelan national with alleged ties to a criminal gang in Venezuela. Peodomo was arrested earlier today during a high-stakes police operation at Vergenoegen Sideline Dam, East Bank Essequibo, after investigators tracked his movements based on intelligence gathered through CCTV footage and witness accounts.

At a press conference this afternoon, Commissioner Hicken confirmed that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is now treating the incident as a terrorist attack, and investigators are working to determine whether Peodomo acted alone or as part of a wider network operating across the border.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum provided further chilling details, revealing that the suspect entered Guyana illegally around 8:00 a.m. on the same day as the explosion. He was reportedly assisted by a group of Venezuelans and Guyanese nationals, some of whom are now under investigation.

According to Blanhum, Peodomo confessed to smuggling the explosive device from Venezuela, which he described as being fitted with a trigger switch. The suspect told police that he personally activated the device shortly before 7:30 p.m., setting off the massive blast that ripped through the gas station and surrounding buildings.

The explosion destroyed several vehicles, shattered storefronts, and left a trail of panic in central Georgetown. Among the injured were two other children, both of whom remain hospitalized in stable condition.

Authorities say the suspect is now cooperating with investigators, and charges of terrorism, murder, attempted murder, and malicious damage to property are being prepared.

The arrest marks a major breakthrough in the investigation, which has sent shockwaves across Guyana and raised new concerns about border security and cross-border criminal networks.

Commissioner Hicken reassured the public that law enforcement agencies are “leaving no stone unturned” and are coordinating with regional and international partners to trace the origins of the weapon and uncover any potential accomplices.

