Wednesday, October 29, 2025
HomeArticlesVENEZUELAN GANG MEMBER CONFESS TO BOMBING; DEVICE WAS ASSEMBLED IN VENEZUELA -...
ArticlesCourtCrimeNewsPolitics

VENEZUELAN GANG MEMBER CONFESS TO BOMBING; DEVICE WAS ASSEMBLED IN VENEZUELA – POLICE

By HGPTV
0
836

GEORGETOWN — The man believed to be behind Sunday night’s deadly explosion at the Mobil Gas Station in Georgetown, which claimed the life of six-year-old Soraya Bourne and injured seven others, has confessed to planting and detonating the bomb, according to Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken. The man, who is reportedly part of a Venezuelan gang arrived in Guyana on the day of the bombing illegally by boat.

The suspect has been identified as Daniel Alexander Ramirez Peodomo, a Venezuelan national with alleged ties to a criminal gang in Venezuela. Peodomo was arrested earlier today during a high-stakes police operation at Vergenoegen Sideline Dam, East Bank Essequibo, after investigators tracked his movements based on intelligence gathered through CCTV footage and witness accounts.

At a press conference this afternoon, Commissioner Hicken confirmed that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is now treating the incident as a terrorist attack, and investigators are working to determine whether Peodomo acted alone or as part of a wider network operating across the border.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum provided further chilling details, revealing that the suspect entered Guyana illegally around 8:00 a.m. on the same day as the explosion. He was reportedly assisted by a group of Venezuelans and Guyanese nationals, some of whom are now under investigation.

According to Blanhum, Peodomo confessed to smuggling the explosive device from Venezuela, which he described as being fitted with a trigger switch. The suspect told police that he personally activated the device shortly before 7:30 p.m., setting off the massive blast that ripped through the gas station and surrounding buildings.

The explosion destroyed several vehicles, shattered storefronts, and left a trail of panic in central Georgetown. Among the injured were two other children, both of whom remain hospitalized in stable condition.

Authorities say the suspect is now cooperating with investigators, and charges of terrorism, murder, attempted murder, and malicious damage to property are being prepared.

The arrest marks a major breakthrough in the investigation, which has sent shockwaves across Guyana and raised new concerns about border security and cross-border criminal networks.

Commissioner Hicken reassured the public that law enforcement agencies are “leaving no stone unturned” and are coordinating with regional and international partners to trace the origins of the weapon and uncover any potential accomplices.

Previous article
“POLITICAL GANGSTERISM AT ITS WORST”, WPA BELIEVES JUSTICE CUMMINGS WAS ‘RAILROADED’
Next article
MINISTER WALROND: “WE WILL SEEK THE DEATH PENALTY” FOR GAS STATION BOMBER
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

10-year-old with cutlass accidentally chops boy’s heel while “chopping facemask” on...

37 more persons test positive for COVID-19