Wednesday, October 29, 2025
MINISTER WALROND: “WE WILL SEEK THE DEATH PENALTY” FOR GAS STATION BOMBER

By HGPTV
GEORGETOWN — Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond has announced that the government will seek the death penalty for the Venezuelan national accused of orchestrating the October 26 bombing at the Mobil Gas Station in Georgetown, which killed an eight-year-old girl and injured four others.

Speaking late Tuesday, Minister Walrond said the attack, which police have now confirmed was premeditated and executed using a smuggled explosive device, represents one of the most serious acts of violence against civilians in recent years. “This was an act of terror. It claimed an innocent child’s life, and it sent shockwaves across this nation,” she said.

“We will be making a case for the death penalty, and I have full confidence that His Excellency, President Ali, will support this course of justice.”

Walrond also revealed plans for tougher immigration controls, acknowledging that Guyana’s porous borders have become a national security concern. The government is expanding its E-ID registration system to include all non-citizens.

“You will not be able to access any public service without this E-ID card,” she warned, adding that unregistered migrants will face deportation once the grace period ends.

Her remarks followed confirmation by Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum that the suspect, Alexander Ramez Dermo, has confessed to the bombing, admitting that the explosive was brought in from Venezuela and triggered manually near the fuel storage tanks. Dermo reportedly entered Guyana illegally by boat on the morning of the explosion and was arrested two days later during a joint police operation on the East Bank of Demerara.

“We have already secured a confession statement from him,” Blanhum told reporters, noting that Dermo has been positively identified by an eyewitness and linked to the ‘RR’ gang, a Venezuelan criminal network. Investigators said Dermo did not act alone. At least nine other individuals, both local and foreign, have been detained for questioning.

Authorities are now probing whether the bombing was part of a larger organized network, working in coordination with international agencies like Interpol to trace cross-border connections.The tragedy has reignited debate over Guyana’s national security preparedness, especially given the rise in illegal border crossings and the country’s proximity to Venezuela, where armed gangs operate with relative freedom.

Police say charges for terrorism, conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, and arson are being finalized under the Criminal Law Offences Act, which allows for capital punishment if the crime results in loss of life. Meanwhile, two children remain hospitalized, and one adult continues to recover from injuries sustained in the blast. The government has pledged full financial and psychosocial support to the affected families.

Minister Walrond praised the rapid coordination between police, military, and forensic teams, describing it as evidence of the government’s recent security investments paying off. “This was an assault on our peace, but it will not go unanswered. The state will respond with strength, with law, and with justice,” she declared.

