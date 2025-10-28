“POLITICAL GANGSTERISM AT ITS WORST”, WPA BELIEVES JUSTICE CUMMINGS WAS ‘RAILROADED’

By:Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Three years after he ignored a letter of support from Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton for the substantive appointments of Justices Yonette Cummings and Roxane George, President Irfaan Ali is once again seeking Norton’s agreement—this time for similar appointments.

But the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) is warning Norton not to “dirty his hands.”

President Ali Seeks Opposition Agreement

President Ali has requested Norton’s formal approval for the substantive appointments of Justice Roxane George as Chancellor of the Judiciary and Justice Navindra Singh as Chief Justice.

However, according to WPA Executive Member Dr. David Hinds, the sudden move raises “political red flags.” He insists that Norton should withhold his consent until the government demonstrates transparency and respect for due process.

“The government’s new interest in consultation appears politically motivated. Norton should not be part of this charade,” Dr. Hinds said.

Justice Cummings’ Sudden Exit

Dr. Hinds’ comments follow last week’s announcement that Justice Yonette Cummings, who had been acting as Chancellor since 2017, requested early retirement shortly after returning from two months’ leave.

Her retirement was swiftly accepted by the President, paving the way for Justice George to continue acting as Chancellor and Justice Singh as Acting Chief Justice.

The WPA has described this sequence of events as “political gangsterism at its worst,” suggesting that Justice Cummings may have been pressured to step aside.

Timing Raises Political Questions

This development marks the first time since taking office in 2020 that President Ali has sought Norton’s concurrence on judicial appointments.

Political observers note the timing—coming just days before Parliament reconvenes and a new Opposition Leader is expected to be sworn in—suggesting that the government may be trying to finalize appointments before that transition.

President Ali had previously said that the acting positions of Justices George and Singh were temporary when Justice Cummings proceeded on leave in July.

