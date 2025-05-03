Saturday, May 3, 2025
VENEZUELA REJECTS ICJ RULING ON ESSEQUIBO ELECTIONS, GUYANA INSISTS ON COMPLIANCE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Venezuela Rejects ICJ Ruling, Guyana Insists on Compliance with International Law

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA—Venezuela has accused the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of being influenced by “anti-Venezuelan corporate interests” and reiterated that the 1966 Geneva Agreement is the only valid path to resolve the long-standing border dispute with Guyana. Despite the ICJ’s clear ruling, Caracas calls for a return to bilateral negotiations, a move Guyana has outright rejected.

In a strongly worded statement, the Venezuelan government dismissed the ICJ’s authority and reaffirmed plans to proceed with regional elections in the disputed Essequibo region, a territory under Guyanese administration, on May 25, 2025.

Responding to these developments, Carl Greenidge, Guyana’s agent at the ICJ, said that jurisdiction is not Venezuela’s decision to make:

“Venezuela is a member of the United Nations, and once a court case arises at the ICJ involving a member, the court has a process to determine jurisdiction. That process has already been followed.”

Greenidge emphasized that Venezuela cannot selectively adhere to the Geneva Agreement or international rulings. He labeled President Nicolás Maduro’s call for direct negotiations as “misleading,” accusing him of attempting to rewrite history and play the victim to deflect from the ICJ’s binding decisions.

The ICJ has already dismissed Venezuela’s objection to its jurisdiction, reaffirming its authority over the dispute surrounding the 1899 Arbitral Award and establishing the boundary between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated on Friday that it expects Venezuela to comply with the ICJ’s rulings issued on December 1, 2023, and reaffirmed on May 1, 2025. The ministry also clarified that Guyana will not engage in bilateral discussions concerning Venezuela’s claim of the award’s invalidity.

“Guyana remains committed to the rule of international law and expects all parties to respect the legal process,” the statement read.

As tensions rise ahead of the May 25th elections, global attention remains fixed on the actions of both nations—and whether Venezuela will honor the court’s authority or escalate the territorial standoff.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
GDF RECEIVES TWO DORNIER 228 PLANES TO BOOST DEFENSE CAPABILITIES

‘Wild Pine’ killed in collision with car on Nabaclis Public Road