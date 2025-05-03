Saturday, May 3, 2025
HomeNewsOPPOSITION FORMALLY REQUESTS INTERNATIONAL COMMISSION OF INQUIRY INTO THE DEATH OF ADRIANA...
NewsPolitics

OPPOSITION FORMALLY REQUESTS INTERNATIONAL COMMISSION OF INQUIRY INTO THE DEATH OF ADRIANA YOUNG

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
178

Opposition Leader Formally Requests International Inquiry Into Death of Adriana Young

 By Dacia Richards | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton has written to President Dr. Irfaan Ali, formally requesting the establishment of an International Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the tragic death of 11-year-old Adriana Young, whose body was discovered in the pool of the Double Day Hotel on April 24, 2025.

During a Friday press conference, Norton confirmed his commitment to seeking truth and justice, stating, “Yes, I will be writing the government,” before promptly dispatching the letter to the Head of State.

In his correspondence—obtained by this newscast—Norton argued that Adriana’s case has exposed critical weaknesses within Guyana’s law enforcement system, and even suggested that “inaction may have been used in pursuit of nefarious objectives.”

Quoting a recent editorial titled “All Things Rotten” published in the Stabroek News, Norton highlighted the public perception that the mishandling of this case “is beyond mere mistake.” He further stated that “decisions, omissions, and public communications reveal a disturbing pattern that could reasonably be interpreted as politically expedient incompetence.”

The opposition leader has called for:

  • An international COI led by a distinguished Commonwealth jurist;
  • Involvement of foreign law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, Scotland Yard, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP);
  • Comprehensive and transparent Terms of Reference to ensure the inquiry is “authentic and thorough.”

Norton emphasized that a credible and international probe is necessary given the national fallout following Adriana’s death—including mass protests, civil unrest, and looting in several parts of the country.

Adriana Young had disappeared on April 23, and her body was found submerged in the hotel’s pool a day later. The official autopsy cited drowning, but widespread skepticism and lack of confidence in the police investigation have fueled public outrage, leading to what Norton describes as a “crisis of accountability.”

Previous article
VENEZUELA REJECTS ICJ RULING ON ESSEQUIBO ELECTIONS, GUYANA INSISTS ON COMPLIANCE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

CIVIL SOCIETY GROUPS CALLS ON GOVERNMENT FOR BETTER ACCOUNTABILITY FOLLOWING TEACHERS’...

POLICE STILL AWAITING FILE FROM DPP