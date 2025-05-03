OPPOSITION FORMALLY REQUESTS INTERNATIONAL COMMISSION OF INQUIRY INTO THE DEATH OF ADRIANA YOUNG

Opposition Leader Formally Requests International Inquiry Into Death of Adriana Young

By Dacia Richards | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Leader of the Opposition Aubrey Norton has written to President Dr. Irfaan Ali, formally requesting the establishment of an International Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the tragic death of 11-year-old Adriana Young, whose body was discovered in the pool of the Double Day Hotel on April 24, 2025.

During a Friday press conference, Norton confirmed his commitment to seeking truth and justice, stating, “Yes, I will be writing the government,” before promptly dispatching the letter to the Head of State.

In his correspondence—obtained by this newscast—Norton argued that Adriana’s case has exposed critical weaknesses within Guyana’s law enforcement system, and even suggested that “inaction may have been used in pursuit of nefarious objectives.”

Quoting a recent editorial titled “All Things Rotten” published in the Stabroek News, Norton highlighted the public perception that the mishandling of this case “is beyond mere mistake.” He further stated that “decisions, omissions, and public communications reveal a disturbing pattern that could reasonably be interpreted as politically expedient incompetence.”

The opposition leader has called for:

An international COI led by a distinguished Commonwealth jurist ;

led by a ; Involvement of foreign law enforcement agencies , including the FBI , Scotland Yard , and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) ;

, including the , , and the ; Comprehensive and transparent Terms of Reference to ensure the inquiry is “authentic and thorough.”

Norton emphasized that a credible and international probe is necessary given the national fallout following Adriana’s death—including mass protests, civil unrest, and looting in several parts of the country.

Adriana Young had disappeared on April 23, and her body was found submerged in the hotel’s pool a day later. The official autopsy cited drowning, but widespread skepticism and lack of confidence in the police investigation have fueled public outrage, leading to what Norton describes as a “crisis of accountability.”

