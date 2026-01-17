Saturday, January 17, 2026
MCDONALD SLAMS MINISTRY OF EDUCATION OVER FAILURE TO MEET AND REVIEW THE 2024 COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Antonio Dey | HGPTV Nightly News

Member of Parliament and President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union, Coretta McDonald, has sharply criticised the Ministry of Education for what she describes as a persistent failure to engage the union on negotiations surrounding the 2024 Collective Bargaining Agreement.

McDonald’s comments come after repeated attempts by the union to initiate formal discussions, efforts which she says have been met with silence from the Ministry.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, McDonald expressed deep frustration with the lack of response from education authorities, stating that despite multiple written communications, the union has received no acknowledgment or indication of willingness to meet.

She said the impasse is particularly troubling given the importance of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, which directly affects the livelihoods of thousands of educators across the country.

Under proposals currently on the table, teachers would receive a 10 per cent salary increase in 2024, followed by an 8 per cent increase in 2025 and a further 9 per cent in 2026. However, McDonald noted that many teachers remain dissatisfied, arguing that the proposed increases do not adequately address the rising cost of living or compensate for years of modest wage adjustments.

According to McDonald, the union is increasingly concerned that the government is not prioritising the financial well-being of educators. She suggested that engagement with the GTU appears selective, with the Ministry reaching out when it requires the union’s participation on matters aligned with its own agenda, while neglecting issues central to teachers’ welfare.

McDonald further contended that the Ministry’s approach to the negotiations gives the impression that political considerations are outweighing the need for constructive labour relations and meaningful dialogue.

Teachers attending the press conference echoed her concerns, calling for urgent talks to break the stalemate and ensure fair and respectful treatment for educators nationwide. They warned that continued delays could further erode morale within the teaching profession at a time when stability and motivation are critical to the education sector.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
