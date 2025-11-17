Monday, November 17, 2025
APNU SOUNDS ALARM OVER ‘POSSIBLE REMOVAL’ IN TIGER BAY REDEVELOPMENT

GEORGETOWN – APNU has blasted the Government for what it describes as a “publicity-driven rollout” of President Irfaan Ali’s plan to transform Tiger Bay into Georgetown’s first “model neighbourhood,” arguing that the initiative lacks transparency, budgetary legitimacy, and clear protections for residents who have lived in the community for generations.

In a strongly worded statement, APNU said the announcement may sound hopeful, but without a published plan or parliamentary approval, it risks becoming yet another grand government reveal “big in speech but small in transparency.”

“We all want communities uplifted, families empowered, and opportunities expanded,” APNU said, noting that the party has long advocated that every young Guyanese should receive free land as the minimum foundation for building a stable future.

“Guyanese must be housed with dignity, not with uncertainty or political theatre.”The party questioned why a project of this scale appears nowhere in the 2025 National Budget. “If Tiger Bay is truly being elevated to a national priority, where is the budget? Where is the capital programme? Where is the parliamentary submission?” the statement asked.

APNU argued that major urban redevelopment cannot be introduced through a walkabout and a social-media post, insisting that “Guyanese deserve clarity, not another headline without accountability.” The Opposition drew parallels to Silica City, describing it as “one of the most opaque mega-projects in the country,” with unanswered questions surrounding land ownership, contractors, financing, and objectives.

“Tiger Bay risks becoming another venture dropped on the public without a single published document. The pattern is familiar,” APNU warned. The party said the lack of details is especially alarming because Tiger Bay has long-standing issues surrounding land tenure, raising fears among residents about displacement or gentrification disguised as development.

“Will families who have lived there for generations be allowed to stay? Will they receive titles? Will renters be protected?” APNU asked. “Without guarantees, communities cannot trust that this initiative is meant for them and not for outsiders.”

APNU also stressed that a true “model neighbourhood” must go beyond beautification and infrastructure. “There must be youth-development support, anti-violence programmes, domestic-violence protections, livelihood training, and community-policing reforms,” the statement said.

“These issues are even more urgent now that domestic murders have doubled, even as the Government insists that crime is down.” Sherod Duncan, APNU’s Shadow Minister of Housing, said the party welcomes genuine development but insists it must be rooted in transparency and respect.

“Development must transform communities with their participation, not in their absence,” he said. “Publish the plan. Publish the budget. Publish the procurement documents. Anything less is optics.”

APNU concluded that Tiger Bay “deserves real answers, real protection, and real investment,” and called for the full plan to be tabled immediately in the National Assembly.

