UPBRAJ NARINE QUITS PNC/R IN SUDDEN, STUNNING BREAK 

GEORGETOWN — In a dramatic move that sent ripples through the opposition landscape, former Georgetown Mayor and long-time People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) member Pandit Ubraj Narine has resigned from the party with immediate effect.

The resignation, delivered in a formally worded letter to Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton and dated November 20, 2025, marks a striking departure by one of the party’s most visible public figures.

Narine said the decision followed a period of “careful reflection” and a reassessment of his personal and professional priorities. While he highlighted what he called “invaluable experiences” and “meaningful relationships” during his tenure, he made it clear that the time had come to step away.

“My involvement with the PNC/R has provided me with opportunities to serve the people of Guyana with dedication and sincerity. For these, I express my genuine appreciation,” Narine wrote.

He praised the guidance and camaraderie extended to him over the years but acknowledged that he and the party were now on diverging paths.

“It is my hope that, even as our paths now diverge, we will continue to share a common commitment to peace, democracy, and the advancement of all Guyanese,” he stated, signalling no public hostility but a definitive political separation.

In the letter, Narine also reaffirmed his “continued respect” for the PNC/R as an institution, emphasizing its historical role in Guyana’s political development. He extended best wishes to the party as it “continues the important work of nation building.”

The resignation was copied to the PNC/R’s General Secretary.

Narine, who is also a Justice of the Peace, Marriage Officer, and the Spiritual Head of the Guyana Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha, did not outline his next political step, leaving open questions about whether he intends to join another party or pursue civic leadership independently.

His departure is expected to intensify internal debates within the PNC/R as it grapples with shrinking parliamentary strength and ongoing internal tensions.

GUYANESE IMPORTER INVOLVED IN LUXURY CAR DUTY EVASION,VEHICLES ‘RETAGGED’, “RE-VIN’ BEFORE ENTERING GUYANA
GOV’T: THOMAS LANDS ROADWORKS NOT DELAYED — “FERGUSON’S VIDEO MISLEADS”
