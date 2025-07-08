AFC READY FOR NOMINATION DAY, RAISES CONCERN OVER GECOM’S PROCEDURES

AFC Flags GECOM Over Electoral Transparency Ahead of Nomination Day

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

With Nomination Day set for Monday, July 14, Alliance For Change (AFC) Chairman David Patterson says his party’s preparations are on track, but serious concerns have emerged over the transparency and legality of the Guyana Elections Commission’s (GECOM) procedures.

While several AFC regional slates are reportedly finalized, Patterson disclosed that the party has written to GECOM seeking urgent clarification on key procedural matters, particularly the deadline for submission of “joiner lists” (coalition candidate supplements).

He claims GECOM indicated that the final day for joiners is July 21, just days before the September 1 general and regional elections. Patterson argues this contradicts the law, which mandates that joiner lists must be submitted 25 days before an election.

“Why are they even contemplating a deviation from the law?” Patterson asked.

The AFC chairman also criticized what he described as preferential treatment and lack of transparency, implying that only the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP/C) may be privy to procedural details.

“It’s quite strange. The PPP is boasting of a landslide, yet they seem to need GECOM’s help in every single area.”

Despite his party’s readiness, Patterson questioned GECOM’s preparedness and credibility, especially in light of unresolved issues related to the joiner list and the lack of public clarification on submission protocols for July 14.

“We’re working hard to meet their imposed deadlines. They, unfortunately, are not being as forthright as they should be.”

