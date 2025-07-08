Tuesday, July 8, 2025
HomeNewsAFC READY FOR NOMINATION DAY, RAISES CONCERN OVER GECOM’S PROCEDURES
NewsPolitics

AFC READY FOR NOMINATION DAY, RAISES CONCERN OVER GECOM’S PROCEDURES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
54

AFC Flags GECOM Over Electoral Transparency Ahead of Nomination Day

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

With Nomination Day set for Monday, July 14, Alliance For Change (AFC) Chairman David Patterson says his party’s preparations are on track, but serious concerns have emerged over the transparency and legality of the Guyana Elections Commission’s (GECOM) procedures.

While several AFC regional slates are reportedly finalized, Patterson disclosed that the party has written to GECOM seeking urgent clarification on key procedural matters, particularly the deadline for submission of “joiner lists” (coalition candidate supplements).

He claims GECOM indicated that the final day for joiners is July 21, just days before the September 1 general and regional elections. Patterson argues this contradicts the law, which mandates that joiner lists must be submitted 25 days before an election.

“Why are they even contemplating a deviation from the law?” Patterson asked.

The AFC chairman also criticized what he described as preferential treatment and lack of transparency, implying that only the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP/C) may be privy to procedural details.

“It’s quite strange. The PPP is boasting of a landslide, yet they seem to need GECOM’s help in every single area.”

Despite his party’s readiness, Patterson questioned GECOM’s preparedness and credibility, especially in light of unresolved issues related to the joiner list and the lack of public clarification on submission protocols for July 14.

“We’re working hard to meet their imposed deadlines. They, unfortunately, are not being as forthright as they should be.”

Previous article
$6.6B ENMORE HOSPITAL COMMISSIONED,TO DELIVER SPECIALIZED HEALTHCARE ALONG EAST COAST CORRIDOR
Next article
UNITY AND COOPERATION NEEDED TO SECURE REGION’S FUTURE AS CARICOM CELEBRATES 52ND ANNIVERSARY
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

NORTON DISSATISFIED WITH LGE TIE-BREAKER PROCESS, SAY ELECTION PETITION LIKELY RECOURSE

MORE CALLS FOR POLICE REFORM