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Entrepreneurs Urged To Study Market Trends Before Investing Ahead Of Opening Of Guyana Development Bank

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By| Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — As Guyana moves closer to the historic launch of the specialized Guyana Development Bank for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, has urged local entrepreneurs to execute rigorous market research before committing capital to new investments.

Addressing a packed room of corporate executives, policymakers, and small business owners at the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (GCCI) Annual Business Breakfast Seminar on Friday morning, the Finance Minister emphasized that long-term commercial success requires objective alignment between an operator’s core expertise and genuine market demand. The high-profile event, held at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Kingston, focused extensively on preparing micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to navigate the upcoming state-backed financing framework.

“The ultimate determination of what you will invest in should be based on what you are capable of doing well,” Dr. Singh advised. He explicitly cautioned entrepreneurs against diving blindly into popular sectors or entering trendy franchise opportunities solely because other operators appear to be generating quick profits in those arenas.

The Senior Minister’s policy brief arrives as the central government finalizes public outreach and infrastructure for the SME Development Bank. The highly anticipated financial institution is engineered to offer up to G$3 million in specialized funding—featuring a baseline of 0% interest and zero collateral requirements—to aggressively dismantle historical barriers to capital access for vulnerable commercial sectors.

However, Dr. Singh made it clear that improved institutional access to capital must be matched by meticulous planning, operational competence, and severe accountability from the private sector. He noted that newly established lenders cannot be expected to approve lines of credit for speculative, unmapped projects where the applicant lacks basic operational experience or a functional, documented roadmap.

“You are asking for a loan to invest in a project in an area that you have zero experience in, zero track record, and you don’t have a business plan,” Dr. Singh stated directly. He reminded attendees that banking administrators carry a fiduciary duty to make decisions based strictly on the verifiable economic viability of a proposed venture. “He is not willing to lend you what in reality is other people’s money. That’s the reality.”

Highlighting the structural importance of SMEs to Guyana’s non-oil economic architecture, Dr. Singh explained that the development bank’s lending portfolios will be distributed across a highly diversified grid of productive sectors. This macro strategy is intended to stimulate cross-border innovation, cultivate local supply chains, and build systemic resilience while simultaneously addressing climate-adaptation challenges.

The subject minister concluded his address by issuing a firm warning that all disbursements secured through public or private lenders must be guarded with strict financial discipline, completely insulated from personal or decorative spending.

“The proceeds of your loan have to be invested in your business and in the productive activity and productive potential,” Dr. Singh stressed. With the state banking framework poised to begin operations in upcoming cycles, the message delivered to the private sector was unequivocal: state financing is an accelerator of preparedness and genuine competence, not a substitute for sound business judgment.

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