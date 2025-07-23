Wednesday, July 23, 2025
HomeArticlesU.S. ENVOY FLAGS CONCERNS OVER INTEGRITY IN GUYANA’S POLITICAL SPHERE WITH MOHAMED
ArticlesELECTIONS 2025NewsPolitics

U.S. ENVOY FLAGS CONCERNS OVER INTEGRITY IN GUYANA’S POLITICAL SPHERE WITH MOHAMED

By HGPTV
0
733

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – U.S. Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot has raised the alarm over the potential implications for bilateral cooperation if individuals under U.S. sanctions, like businessman Azruddin Mohamed, becoming part of the country’s governing structure.

Speaking at the Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Ambassador Theriot said Washington is paying close attention to Guyana’s political developments, particularly as U.S. interest in trade and investment here continues to grow.

“All these U.S. companies want to come to Guyana, and Guyana is welcoming,” she said. “I don’t want that to change. So, that’s a real concern that I have.”

Theriot added that the issue goes beyond diplomatic optics, warning of the operational difficulties that could arise if a sanctioned individual is placed in a decision-making role.

“It’s problematic in multiple ways,” she explained. “We have to be very careful. If that person is involved, let’s say, on a certain committee, we would have to be very careful in working with that committee. We would have to ensure that we didn’t work with him specifically.”

The Ambassador reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to supporting Guyana’s development but made it clear that transparent governance is key to sustaining international partnerships.

Previous article
KEY PETITIONS IGNORED, MEASURES MISSING—GECOM’S READINESS IN DOUBT, ALEXANDER WARNS
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Sailor missing after falling overboard while tossing seine into water

Man on the run after allegedly engaging in sex with underage...