U.S. ENVOY FLAGS CONCERNS OVER INTEGRITY IN GUYANA’S POLITICAL SPHERE WITH MOHAMED

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – U.S. Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot has raised the alarm over the potential implications for bilateral cooperation if individuals under U.S. sanctions, like businessman Azruddin Mohamed, becoming part of the country’s governing structure.

Speaking at the Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Ambassador Theriot said Washington is paying close attention to Guyana’s political developments, particularly as U.S. interest in trade and investment here continues to grow.

“All these U.S. companies want to come to Guyana, and Guyana is welcoming,” she said. “I don’t want that to change. So, that’s a real concern that I have.”

Theriot added that the issue goes beyond diplomatic optics, warning of the operational difficulties that could arise if a sanctioned individual is placed in a decision-making role.

“It’s problematic in multiple ways,” she explained. “We have to be very careful. If that person is involved, let’s say, on a certain committee, we would have to be very careful in working with that committee. We would have to ensure that we didn’t work with him specifically.”

The Ambassador reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to supporting Guyana’s development but made it clear that transparent governance is key to sustaining international partnerships.

