KEY PETITIONS IGNORED, MEASURES MISSING—GECOM’S READINESS IN DOUBT, ALEXANDER WARNS

Georgetown, Guyana – Opposition-appointed GECOM Commissioner Vincent Alexander has voiced serious concerns over the election body’s readiness to oversee a free and fair General and Regional Election. He warns that key measures still pending could undermine the credibility of the upcoming September 1 vote.

Alexander shared his views during an in-depth interview on Guyana Standard with Editor‑in‑Chief Abena Rockliffe, highlighting a pattern of disregard for requests made by opposition commissioners.

According to Alexander, several proposals and safeguards submitted by opposition-nominated commissioners have been consistently ignored or voted down by government-nominated members and GECOM Chair Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh.

He asserted that as a result, critical steps necessary for electoral integrity are absent.

“My disposition is that what is required for GECOM is for free, fair and transparent elections. And with the absence of certain things and in the context of Guyana’s politics… there are many things that are not in place to ensure the process is not corrupt,” Alexander highlighted.

Alexander’s concerns echo broader criticisms. In early 2023, similar frustration surfaced over objections to constituency reconfiguration, where opposition commissioners, led by Alexander, felt marginalized despite presenting legal arguments and statistical evidence.

He has also repeatedly stressed the risk of electoral malpractice arising from a “bloated” Official List of Electors, inflated by the inclusion of deceased overseas Guyanese and outdated ID cards, issues he says remain unaddressed.

Alexander argues that the absence of biometric verification, failure to cleanse voter rolls, and persistent legal ambiguity reflect a democratic process in crisis.

“…They are working with a number of flaws that would not allow this election to be free, not to be fair and not to be transparent,” Alexander said.

GECOM’s past controversies, including delays and recount disputes in the 2020 election, have eroded trust in the electoral process. With elections now just days away, Alexander believes unresolved issues could render the process unacceptable, illegitimate, and undemocratic.

