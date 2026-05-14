HENRY BOYS TRIAL: KEY WITNESS GIVES PAINFUL ACCOUNT OF COUSINS’ FINAL MOMENTS

Witness Tells Berbice High Court of Events on Day Henry Cousins Were Killed; Cross-Examined on Credibility

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

NEW AMSTERDAM, BERBICE — A witness who is himself charged with murder in connection with the September 2020 killings of cousins Isaiah and Joel Henry took the stand at the Berbice High Court on Tuesday and gave evidence about what he said had taken place at a marijuana farm in West Coast Berbice on the day the two cousins were killed.

Akash Singh, 26, testified in the ongoing trial of Anil Sanchara, 39, called “Magga,” of D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice, and Vinood Gopaul, 35, called “Dan Pole” and “Rasta,” of Yakasari, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne.

The two accused are being represented by attorney Dexter Todd and Associates. State Prosecutor Marisa Edwards led Singh’s evidence before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall.

The killings of the Henry cousins in September 2020 prompted widespread public outrage and unrest in parts of Guyana, and the trial is among the most closely watched criminal proceedings currently before the country’s courts.

The Witness’s Background

Singh, who was apprehended in connection with the matter and remains in police custody, told the court that Sanchara is his brother. He said he came to know Gopaul through Sanchara and that the two were involved in cultivating marijuana.

Under cross-examination by defence attorney Dexter Todd, Singh confirmed that he had been charged with murder in the matter and had spent six years in prison. When pressed on several aspects of his account, Singh repeatedly told the court he could not recall.

The Alleged Farm and Its Destruction

According to Singh’s evidence, Gopaul and Sanchara told him in 2020 of plans to tend a marijuana farm at Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice, and invited him to join them. He testified that the three went to the area in August 2020, set up camp, and planted the crop.

Singh told the court that when the group returned to the farm approximately three weeks later, the plants had been destroyed with gramoxone, a herbicide. He alleged that this angered both accused, and that one of them declared “somebody got to pay for it.”

September 5, 2020

Singh testified about the events of the morning of September 5, 2020 — the day the Henry cousins were killed.

He said he woke that morning to find Gopaul and Sanchara speaking with the Henry cousins about what had happened to the farm. Singh testified that the cousins were laughing during the exchange, and said this appeared to anger Gopaul.

He alleged that Gopaul then used a cutlass to attack the taller of the two cousins, and that Sanchara then attacked the second cousin.

“It was nuff chops,” Singh told the court.

Singh further testified that he was instructed to take a cutlass and mark one of the cousins’ faces, and that the two accused subsequently tied the cousins to horses and removed them from the farm.

After the Alleged Killings

Singh told the court that following the alleged killings, he and the two accused washed themselves and disposed of their bloodstained clothing. He said that when he returned home to Yakasari, he told his sister what had happened, but she did not take him seriously.

He said he was shortly afterwards compelled to leave with the two accused, having been told he would suffer the same fate as the Henry cousins if he refused.

Singh also testified that he and Gopaul were arrested on January 9, 2021. He told the court that he cooperated with investigators, took police to the scene, and gave a statement about what had taken place.

Trial Continues

Singh’s evidence was given on the fourth day of witness hearings. The matter is expected to continue on Wednesday before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall.