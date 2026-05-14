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APNU RESPONDS TO FORMER MEMBERS JOINING PPP/C

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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APNU Responds to Former Members Joining PPP; Calls for Resignations from Regional Councils

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – The opposition coalition, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), says it is unsurprised by the decision of several former Members of Parliament and regional councillors to align themselves with the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C). In a sharp response issued Wednesday, the APNU argued that the recent conduct and public statements of these individuals had already “telegraphed” their eventual defection.

The coalition’s statement comes in the wake of a high-profile meeting confirmed by the PPP, where General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo welcomed a group of former opposition stalwarts into the governing party’s fold.

“Telegraphed” Intentions

While acknowledging that every citizen in a democracy has the right to choose their political path, the APNU maintained that the crossover was an expected move. The coalition suggested that the individuals in question had long drifted away from the party’s core principles, signaling their intentions through actions that were increasingly at odds with the opposition’s agenda.

In a move to protect its electoral mandate, the APNU has formally called on the defecting regional councillors to immediately resign from the seats they currently occupy. The coalition argued that these positions were secured through votes cast specifically for the APNU ticket.

“Failing to resign would amount to an explicit declaration of the self-serving nature of their political pursuit,” the statement read, emphasizing that the seats belong to the party and its supporters, not the individuals.

Focus on Principles Over Positions

The APNU further sought to downplay the impact of the departures, noting that many of the individuals involved were not selected to return to Parliament in the current term. The coalition insisted that its political struggle has “never been about positions,” but remains focused on “people, principle, and country.”

“We will not be distracted by these departures,” the group stated, reaffirming its commitment to defending the interests of its constituency as the nation moves closer to the next electoral cycle.

The PPP’s New Recruits

The response follows a Tuesday announcement from the PPP, which confirmed that General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo met with the group at their request. Among the prominent names joining the PPP are:

  • Former MPs: Rickly Ramsaroop, Shurwayne Holder, and Dinesh Jaiprashad.
  • Regional Councillors: Ravoldo Birbal, Sheik Yaseen, Prince Holder, and Gangadai Lloyd.

According to the PPP, the group praised the administration’s stewardship of the economy and its “inclusive governance” model. The governing party stated that the inclusion of these former opposition members reinforces its commitment to national cohesion and a development agenda that reaches all Guyanese.

As the political landscape continues to shift, this mass crossover marks a significant moment in the ongoing battle for regional and national influence between Guyana’s two primary political forces.

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