CCJ HALTS EXTRADITION PROCEEDINGS, GRANTS MOHAMEDS INTERIM STAY

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD — In a dramatic late-night development on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) intervened in the high-stakes extradition battle of Guyanese businessmen Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed, granting an interim stay of all local proceedings.

The regional apex court’s decision effectively hits the “pause” button on the committal hearing currently before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown, just as the defense was grappling with medical delays.

The CCJ’s Intervention: “In the Interest of Justice”

Following a virtual case management conference (CMC) on Wednesday morning, a three-judge panel led by CCJ President Justice Winston Anderson ruled that the “interest of justice” required a total halt to the extradition process until the court can review the legality of the government’s actions.

April 21 Hearing: The CCJ has scheduled a comprehensive hearing for April 21, 2026, at 9:00 AM .

The CCJ has scheduled a comprehensive hearing for . Dual Determination: In a move to ensure urgency, the court will hear the application for Special Leave to Appeal and the Substantive Appeal simultaneously.

In a move to ensure urgency, the court will hear the application for and the simultaneously. The Bench: Justice Anderson will be joined by Justice Maureen Rajnauth-Lee and Justice Chantal Ononaiwu.

The Core of the Challenge: Political Bias & The ATP

The Mohameds are challenging a March 17 ruling by the Guyana Court of Appeal, which had labeled Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond’s issuance of the Authority to Proceed (ATP) as a “purely administrative” act.

Defense Argument: Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde argued that the Minister’s decision was “tainted by political bias” and lacked the impartiality required for a process that threatens his clients’ fundamental right to liberty.

Senior Counsel argued that the Minister’s decision was “tainted by political bias” and lacked the impartiality required for a process that threatens his clients’ fundamental right to liberty. Constitutional Risk: The Mohameds warned that the “rapid pace” of the local hearing could have led to their being committed to prison—or even extradited—before their legal challenges were fully exhausted.

The Mohameds warned that the “rapid pace” of the local hearing could have led to their being committed to prison—or even extradited—before their legal challenges were fully exhausted. State Defense: Attorney General Anil Nandlall has confirmed the State is prepared to defend the legality of the ATP, maintaining that the Minister acted strictly within the statutory requirements of the Fugitive Offenders Act.

Timeline of the “Extradition Freeze”

Deadline Action Required April 2, 2026 Respondents (State) must file affidavits in opposition. April 10, 2026 All parties to file written submissions on special leave. April 15, 2026 Deadline for any written submissions in reply. April 21, 2026 Substantive CCJ Hearing (9:00 AM AST).

Local Impact: The “Dengue Delay” Meets the “CCJ Stay”

The CCJ’s stay comes just 24 hours after a separate delay was granted in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court. On Tuesday, Magistrate Latchman adjourned the matter to April 7–10 after accepting medical evidence that Azruddin Mohamed is currently suffering from dengue fever.

With the CCJ’s new order, even that April 7 restart date is now suspended. No further evidence can be taken, and no rulings can be made in the local court until the CCJ delivers its final judgment.

Conclusion: A Milestone for Regional Oversight

For the Mohameds, the CCJ’s intervention is a significant victory in their effort to prove that the U.S. extradition request is being leveraged for political ends. For the Guyanese justice system, it is a test of the “separation of powers” and the level of scrutiny the regional court will apply to executive decisions. For now, the “wheels of justice” in Georgetown have ground to a halt as the battle shifts to Port of Spain.

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