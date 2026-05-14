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“CHINESE ASSOCIATION DEFENDS PRIVATE TRUCK FLEETS”

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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By| Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Association of Chinese Enterprises in Guyana has defended its members’ decision to establish private transport fleets for major infrastructure projects, responding to mounting criticism from sections of the local trucking community over what they describe as their exclusion from contracts tied to the country’s infrastructure expansion.

In a statement issued Tuesday titled “Clarification on Transportation Arrangements for Infrastructure Projects,” the Association said the establishment of private fleets was necessary to prevent costly project delays and ensure the continuous delivery of materials for major developments across Guyana.

The Association’s Position

According to the statement, Chinese firms operating in Guyana initially worked with local transport providers to move construction materials for ongoing projects. As project demand increased, however, the Association said local transportation capacity became insufficient to handle large-volume and continuous deliveries.

The statement further alleged that some local providers experienced frequent delays and suspended services on weekends and public holidays, causing interruptions that affected project schedules.

The Association insisted that the establishment of private fleets was not intended to seize the local transportation market, and said its members remain committed to complying with Guyana’s laws and contributing to national development.

The organisation also stated that its members’ transport fleets continue to prioritise the hiring of local drivers, claiming that Guyanese nationals make up the vast majority of drivers employed and benefit from stable jobs, lawful pay, and training opportunities.

The Backdrop: Local Trucker Concerns

The statement comes amid frustration among sections of the local trucking sector, with operators accusing foreign-linked companies of dominating contracts and squeezing Guyanese businesses out of key opportunities tied to the country’s infrastructure expansion.

Some operators have also raised broader concerns about what they characterised as growing Chinese influence in Guyana’s economy, particularly in sectors linked to major government-backed construction projects.

A Call for Dialogue

The Association closed its statement by calling on all parties to view the issue objectively, strengthen communication, and work together in support of Guyana’s development and China–Guyana relations.

The dispute touches on broader questions about how the benefits of Guyana’s infrastructure boom — much of it linked to oil-revenue-funded public works and foreign-financed projects — are distributed across local and foreign businesses operating in the sector.

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