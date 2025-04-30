Thursday, May 1, 2025
POLICE DETAIN PNC/R EXECUTIVE FOR ALLEGEDLY INCITING PUBLIC TERROR…ROBIN SIMON SAYS HER VOICE WILL NOT BE SILENCED

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

PNCR’s Robin Simon Turns Herself In, Says Police Targeting Her Over Political Activism

GEORGETOWN, GUYANARobin Simon, an executive member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), turned herself in to police at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on Tuesday morning after being listed among individuals wanted for allegedly inciting public terror.

Simon, who has been vocal in recent protests demanding justice for 11-year-old Adriana Younge, believes her arrest is politically motivated. She accused the Guyana Police Force of harassment, referencing a prior charge of terrorism she faced during protests over the death of Quinnon Bacchus.

“I don’t see this as anything but harassment. I protested before, and a wanted bulletin was issued. I was charged with an act of terrorism,” Simon told HGP Nightly News.

According to law enforcement, Simon is suspected of helping instigate nationwide protest actions in the wake of Adriana Younge’s death, whose body was discovered in the pool of the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen. But Simon insists her participation in recent demonstrations involved no criminal acts.

“I was on the protest line for the past few days. I said nothing wrong to cause me to be here this morning or to have a wanted bulletin issued,” she explained.

The police, however, have not specified which act or protest incident her detainment is linked to.

Despite the threat of charges, Simon remained defiant.

“This is my country. This is my home. The people of Guyana are our people. At some point, we must use our voices and our platforms for the truth,” she said, adding that the PPP government is targeting her because of her strong political voice.

Simon was later transferred to the East La Penitence Police Station, where she was placed into lockups pending charges and a court appearance.

The Guyana Police Force has begun issuing multiple wanted bulletins for citizens accused of participating in protest-related offenses, as tensions continue to mount following the controversial autopsy results in the Younge case.

