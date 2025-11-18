TWO KILLED IN LINDEN HIGHWAY ACCIDENT, POLICE REPORT DECLINE IN ALL CATEGORIES OF ACCIDENTS

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Police in Regional Division 4 ‘B’ are investigating a deadly collision at Silver Hill along the Soesdyke–Linden Highway that claimed two lives and left several others injured on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred around 18:30 hrs and resulted in the deaths of Deron Bobb, a female whose age and address are not yet known, and 51-year-old Wayne Clarke of Grove Village, East Bank Demerara.

According to preliminary information, Motor Car PHH 1632, driven by a 28-year-old Grove resident, was travelling south when the driver reportedly lost control, veered into the opposite lane, and collided head-on with Motor Car PAG 1280, driven by a 22-year-old woman from Moblissa. Two children, ages 6 and 2, were also passengers in that vehicle.

The first car overturned on impact, ejecting its occupants onto the roadway. Clarke and Bobb were pronounced dead at the scene by EMTs, while the driver remains in critical condition at the Linden Hospital Complex.

The female driver and the two juveniles from the second vehicle were also injured and transported to the same medical facility.

This fatal crash comes just days after Traffic Chief, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mahendra Singh, reported a 12% decrease in all categories of road accidents compared to 2024. He highlighted that speeding remains the leading cause of fatal crashes, accounting for more than 85 such incidents in 2025.

The bodies of the deceased have been taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where autopsies are expected to be conducted.

