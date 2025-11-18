A MOTHER TO MANY, JOSHUA HOUSE RECOGNISES LONGEST-SERVING CAREGIVER GLADYS ACCRA, RETIRES AFTER 31 YEARS OF SERVICE

By: Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

After more than three decades of unwavering service, the Joshua Children’s Centre has bid an emotional farewell to one of its longest-serving pillars, Gladys Accra, who retired this week after 31 years of dedicated caregiving.

For over three decades, Accra has been the heart of Joshua House — a guardian, mentor, and mother figure to countless children who passed through its doors. Her retirement ceremony was filled with heartfelt tributes from colleagues, diplomats, and former residents, all of whom spoke of a woman whose compassion transformed lives.

The Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Guyana, Ernesto Torres Pereyra, praised Accra for embodying the highest values of the Dominican community in Guyana.

“You were our first representative here from the Dominican Republic… Thank you so much for what you have done.”

— Ambassador Torres Pereyra

Lilian Foo, Executive Director of the Dominican Republic Chambers of Commerce–Guyana, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the profound mark Accra has left on the organisation and the wider community.

“Thank you for leaving an incredible mark in Guyana, in what it truly means to be a Dominican.”

— Lilian Foo

She added that Accra’s nurturing nature extended well beyond the walls of Joshua House.

“Gladys has not only been a mother to the children of Guyana but to everyone who seeks her assistance and help.”

A representative from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security — who worked closely with Accra in child placement — described her as a constant, dependable partner in child welfare.

“Miss Accra was always willing to accept the placement of a child… She has become a household name when it comes to Joshua House.”

Among the most emotional testimonies came from a former resident, who credited Accra with changing the trajectory of her life.

“You didn’t have to do it, but you did… My life changed for the best because of you.”

Accra, who is also a recipient of Guyana’s Medal of Service, leaves behind a legacy defined by empathy, sacrifice, and steadfast dedication. Her work touched hundreds of lives, many of whom now credit their strength and stability to her unwavering support.

As the Joshua Children’s Centre turns a new page, the imprint of Gladys Accra’s 31-year journey will continue to shape the institution’s core values — love, dignity, and hope.

