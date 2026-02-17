LATE ARRIVAL FOR COURT LANDS OPPOSITION LEADER IN TEMPORARY CUSTODY,WARRANT RE-CALLED

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

High drama unfolded at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning as Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed was placed in temporary police custody following the issuance of an arrest warrant for his late arrival.

The incident occurred during the ongoing committal hearing regarding the United States’ extradition request for Mohamed and his father, Nazar “Shell” Mohamed.

The Morning Stand-Off

The proceedings were scheduled to begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman. When the matter was called and the Opposition Leader was found absent, the Magistrate took immediate action.

The Warrant: Despite a plea from Defense Attorney Roysdale Forde (SC) to exercise restraint, Magistrate Latchman issued an arrest warrant, emphasizing that punctuality is non-negotiable in matters of such national and legal gravity.

Nazar Mohamed's Absence: Simultaneously, Attorney Siand Dhurjon informed the court that the elder Mohamed, Nazar, was unable to attend due to illness. The Magistrate requested an updated medical certificate and adjourned his portion of the hearing.

Execution and Outpost Detention

Azruddin Mohamed arrived at the court complex shortly after the warrant was signed. Since the warrant had already been legally executed, police officers were required to take him into custody.

Temporary Custody: Mohamed was escorted to the court’s police outpost, where he remained for several hours.

Release: Around 12:45 p.m., Magistrate Latchman recalled the warrant, stating she would "temper justice with mercy." However, she issued a stern warning from the bench, characterizing his lateness as "disrespectful" and cautioning that any future tardiness would lead to immediate re-detention.

Extradition Context and Next Steps

The Mohameds remain on GY$150,000 bail each as the court determines if there is sufficient evidence for their extradition to the U.S.

The Charges: The United States is seeking the pair on an 11-count indictment involving:

Wire Fraud Mail Fraud Money Laundering

The defense has simultaneously moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge the “Authority to Proceed” issued by the government, arguing political bias.

Resumption Date: The case is set to continue on February 18, 2026.

