AI-DRIVEN SECURITY SYSTEM TO TRACK TRAFFICKING, GOLD SMUGGLING AND FINANCIAL CRIMES

HGP Nightly News – President Irfaan Ali says Guyana is building a centralized and coordinated national intelligence system aimed at strengthening the country’s ability to detect, track, and respond to major security threats.

Speaking at a press conference, the President said the system will allow for real-time information sharing among national agencies, regional partners, and international allies.

“Our intelligence system will be centralized and coordinated,” Ali said, noting that this approach has already started, though he declined to provide operational details.

The President said the system will include an integrated national database, multi-agency task forces, AI-supported threat monitoring, and predictive risk analysis.

According to him, the model will support tracking across several major areas, including human trafficking, financial crimes, gold smuggling, and other illicit activities.

Ali said one important part of the system will be improving traceability in the gold sector, which he said would strengthen the credibility and security of Guyana’s gold and mining industry.

He also said the government is strengthening its counterterrorism and counter-extremism capabilities. The President noted that the region and wider world have seen the movement of extremist cells, making it necessary for Guyana to prepare for both traditional terrorism threats and emerging forms of extremism.

“Not only counterterrorism, we’ve seen in our region, in neighbours, we’ve seen the displacement of cells all across the world, so we have to look at not only terrorism in its hard form, but extremism,” Ali said.

The system will also include digital monitoring of extremist behaviour, terror financing tracking, border watch list programmes, and cyber monitoring.

Ali said the security model will cover ports, airports, maritime spaces, logistics hubs, and emerging threats linked to cryptocurrency and new payment systems.

He added that Guyana is working with Interpol, the Regional Security System, the United States, and technology providers to build out the system.

“To achieve all of this by 2030 is an enormous task, but we are working diligently to do this,” the President said.