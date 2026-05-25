Guyana’s 1966 “Welcome Independence To Guyana” Anthem Restored for Diamond Jubilee Celebration

GEORGETOWN, Guyana — Sixty years after a 29-year-old Guyanese composer named Terry Nelson wrote and performed a song to welcome a new nation into being, that historic recording has been brought back to life.

“Welcome Independence to Guyana (Diamond Jubilee Edition)”—restored and remastered by the artist’s son, Terry Nelson Fraser Junior—has officially launched on Apple Music, Spotify, and all major streaming platforms. The release comes ahead of the country’s landmark 60th Independence Anniversary on May 26, 2026.

Written in the United Kingdom in 1966 to commemorate the nation’s birth, the song became an instant patriotic favorite. It was broadcast across villages, towns, and diaspora communities the exact moment Guyana stepped into self-rule, its soaring chorus capturing the celebratory mood of a young country on the cusp of freedom.

A Son’s Tribute to a National Legacy

The original artist, who was also known as Omar Farouk following a later spiritual journey, passed away in 2009. This Diamond Jubilee Edition marks both the track’s 60th anniversary and a deeply personal posthumous tribute from his son.

“My father’s song was the first welcome our nation heard as a free country,” said Terry Nelson Jr. “Sixty years on, restoring his recording and bringing it back into the world feels like the most meaningful way I can honor both his memory and the moment Guyana now finds itself in.”

The Diamond Jubilee Edition features a full remix and remaster of the original 1966 tape, carefully preserving the era’s distinct calypso character while elevating the audio quality to contemporary streaming standards. The special release is accompanied by new cover artwork, an animated lyric video, and an archival feature from HGPTV Nightly News detailing the song’s history and the artist behind it.

Driving the Sound of Freedom

At just 29 years old, Terry Nelson wrote and produced what is widely regarded as the first and only Road March song for Guyana’s Independence. From Essequibo to Berbice, and far beyond Guyana’s shores to Suriname, London, and the United States, the music carried a singular, powerful message: something historic had happened.

This year’s rollout coincides with what would have been the artist’s 89th birth year.

Terry Nelson (1937–2009) remains a foundational figure in the country’s musical heritage, and his work represents a vital chapter in Guyanese cultural history. The project was made possible by HGPTV Omar Farouk Inc., a Guyanese multi-platform broadcast and digital media network dedicated to preserving and promoting Nelson’s artistic legacy across television, streaming, and social media platforms worldwide.

Media and Streaming Availability

The restored single is available globally on major streaming networks: