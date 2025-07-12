Saturday, July 12, 2025
TURKEYEN BUSINESSMAN DIED FROM BLUNT TRAUMA TO HEAD,NO SIGN OF GUNSHOT WOUND – POLICE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Autopsy Reveals Joshua Taylor Died from Blunt Force Trauma, Not Gunshot

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

The police investigation into the death of 24-year-old businessman Joshua Taylor has taken a new turn following the results of a post-mortem examination.

According to government pathologist Dr. Nihal Singh, Taylor died from blunt force trauma to the head. The autopsy further revealed swelling of the brain, which Dr. Singh noted could have been caused by either the impact or drug use. As a result, toxicology samples have been sent for further testing.

Taylor died just after midnight Thursday, following a confrontation with police at his Turkine home, where he had reportedly been firing shots indiscriminately using his father’s licensed firearm.

While initial reports suggested police may have shot Taylor, investigators have now confirmed there were no gunshot wounds or signs of strangulation on his body.

Police reports indicate that during the incident, Taylor attempted to scale a seven-foot iron gate and may have fallen. His pants allegedly got caught on the spikes, causing him to fall headfirst into his aunt’s yard. It is believed this fall may have resulted in the fatal head injury.

His aunt, Sabrina Taylor, told reporters her nephew was known to use large quantities of drugs, and she had advised his father to seek medical intervention.

“Tell the father… to take him to an institution where he could get the injection to calm down,” she said.

Investigations are ongoing, and police await toxicology results to determine whether drug use played a direct role in Taylor’s behavior and untimely death.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
