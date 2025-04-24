Thursday, April 24, 2025
WANTED MAN SHOT AND KILLED IN ESSEQUIBO…‘HE WAS KILLED BY A RIVAL GANG MEMBER’ – SOURCE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Twenty-one-year-old Kellon Fredericks, one of two twin brothers wanted by police, was fatally shot at the Sand Pit area in Essequibo Coast, Region 2. Authorities are still working to confirm the exact circumstances surrounding his death.

While some sources allege Fredericks was killed during a police operation, others claim he may have been shot by a rival gang member, reportedly Leon Price, an escaped prisoner.

Leon Price escaped police custody on March 9, 2018, from the Suddie Police Station lockups. He was previously charged with one count of simple larceny and three additional offenses. In 2019, police attempted to recapture Price in the same Sand Pit area but were unsuccessful following a shootout.

On April 13, 2025, the Guyana Police Force issued wanted bulletins for Kellon and Kevin Fredericks, both residents of Onderneeming, Region 2. The twin brothers were wanted for questioning in connection with multiple armed robberies committed in Georgetown between December 4, 2023, and January 24, 2024.

In addition, Kellon Fredericks was wanted for the murders of Zahir Sharif and Donovan Washington.

The investigation into Fredericks’ death is ongoing as law enforcement attempts to verify whether he died at the hands of police or another criminal element.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
