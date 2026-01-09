“NOT A GAME OF CHESS” – SAY MAGISTRATE LATCHMAN MOHAMED’S EXTRADITION HEARING PUSHED TO FEBRUARY 5, 2026

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Magistrate Judy Latchman has permitted a late statement submitted by Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugh Hilton Todd to be tendered and filed in the ongoing extradition proceedings involving Mohamed, but has also issued stern warnings to the prosecution over its handling of disclosures.

The one-page statement, introduced as fresh evidence, immediately drew objections from defence attorney Siand Dhurjohn, who argued that the document amounted to a new disclosure at an advanced stage of the case. Dhurjohn told the court that the defence was entitled to certainty and procedural fairness and requested that the requesting state be compelled to give a firm undertaking that no further evidence would be introduced.

He further contended that, based on a preliminary review, the statement appeared to be an attempt to “patch a gap” in the prosecution’s case. Dhurjohn argued that the prosecution had previously failed to properly lay foundational evidence through Sharon Roopchand-Edwards and that allowing the late submission would constitute an abuse of the court process.

In light of the late disclosure, the defence requested that further disclosures be closed and sought an adjournment to allow adequate time to examine and respond to the new material. Magistrate Latchman granted the request.

Prosecutor Terrence Williams resisted the defence’s application, maintaining that the prosecution was entitled to disclose all relevant evidence. He told the court he was unaware of any legal requirement to grant leave for such disclosures and accused the defence of exaggerating the issue.

After hearing submissions from both sides, Magistrate Latchman ruled that the statement would be admitted and filed, but made it clear that the prosecution should have disclosed the document earlier in the proceedings.

In a pointed rebuke, the magistrate cautioned that the court would not tolerate trial by ambush, reminding the prosecution that the judicial process was “not a game of chess” and that they had sufficient time to properly prepare and present their case.

She further ordered that there be no further disclosures in the matter and adjourned the extradition hearing to February 5, 2026, to allow the defence adequate time to review the newly admitted statement.

Like this: Like Loading...