Politics

THREE WOMEN, THREE RESIGNATIONS: NATASHA SINGH LEAVES PNCR

By HGPTV
Another high-profile resignation has rocked the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), with Member of Parliament Natasha Singh-Lewis stepping away from both the party and the National Assembly. Her decision, which took effect immediately, adds to a growing list of senior figures—particularly women—who have parted ways with the PNCR in recent weeks.

Singh-Lewis submitted her resignation to PNCR General Secretary Sherwin Benjamin. Party Leader Aubrey Norton was copied on the correspondence.

Her departure makes her the third female figure to exit the PNCR this month alone. Earlier, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, a former General Secretary of the party, resigned and publicly threw her support behind President Dr. Irfaan Ali and the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), backing them for a second term in office.

Just last week, another MP, Amanza Walton-Desir, also cut ties with the party. She has since announced the formation of her own political movement, citing what she described as a “culture of disrespect” and being repeatedly sidelined under the current leadership.

The PNCR, which leads the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) in the parliamentary opposition, has seen a steady stream of resignations in recent years. But the recent back-to-back exits of three senior female members signal internal tensions that are becoming harder to ignore.

So far, party officials have not made any public statement on Singh-Lewis’s resignation.

Previous article
POST-MORTEM REVEALS STACY WALTON DIED BY ASPHYXIA AND DROWNING
HGPTV
