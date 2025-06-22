POST-MORTEM REVEALS STACY WALTON DIED BY ASPHYXIA AND DROWNING

WEST COAST BERBICE — The results of a post-mortem examination have confirmed that 20-year-old Stacy Walton died from asphyxia and drowning. The examination was conducted on Sunday morning between 7:30 and 8:50 at Bailey’s Funeral Home in #4 Village, West Coast Berbice, by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Bridgemohan.

Walton’s body was formally identified by her father, Raoul Walton, a 57-year-old farmer from Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam. He stood by as the autopsy was carried out—an emotional and difficult moment no parent ever anticipates.

The confirmation of drowning brings some clarity to a death that has shaken Walton’s family and community. While police have not released further details about the circumstances leading to her death, the post-mortem now gives investigators a clearer medical understanding of what happened.

Stacy Walton’s death comes at a time when many in the Berbice region are still grappling with similar tragedies involving young people lost under uncertain conditions. She was remembered by those close to her as kind-hearted and full of potential, with dreams that now remain unrealized.

Her body was later released to her relatives for burial. A funeral date has not yet been announced.

