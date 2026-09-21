Three Guyana Police Force Officers Graduate from Eugene Dupuch Law School, Cop Top Academic Prizes

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The prosecutorial and legal capacity of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) received a significant boost over the weekend as three serving ranks were among 23 Guyanese nationals who graduated from the Eugene Dupuch Law School (EDLS) in Nassau, The Bahamas, having successfully completed the rigorous two-year Legal Education Certificate (LEC) program.

The newly minted legal professionals are Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Travis Cush, Cadet Officer Earl Cornelius, and Woman Sergeant Candaceae Mc Lean-Douglas.

The ranks were formally presented as members of the Class of 2026 during the institution’s official Presentation of Graduates Ceremony held on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at the Margaritaville Beach Resort in Nassau.

Outstanding Honors: Cush and Cornelius Secure Prestigious Institutional Awards

Reflecting exceptional academic rigor alongside full-time law enforcement commitments, two of the three graduating officers received prestigious institutional awards during the commencement proceedings:

Assistant Superintendent Travis Cush: The Council’s Prize: Awarded for the Most Outstanding Student in the Legal Aid Clinic , recognizing superior legal advocacy and client representation. Callenders & Co. Save The Bays Environmental Law Clinic Prize: Awarded to the student demonstrating the most outstanding performance and contribution to environmental law jurisprudence.

Cadet Officer Earl Cornelius: The HLB ACME Advisers Prize: Awarded for the Best Performing Student in Law Office Management, Accounting and Technology , honoring operational mastery in modern legal practice administration.



Pathway to the Guyana Bar & Institutional Modernization

The Legal Education Certificate awarded by the Council of Legal Education (CLE) constitutes the mandatory professional qualification required to practice law across Commonwealth Caribbean jurisdictions. Following formal statutory petitions before the Chief Justice in the High Court of the Supreme Court of Judicature, all three officers will be eligible for formal call to the Guyana Bar.

The admission of ASP Cush, Cadet Officer Cornelius, and Sergeant Mc Lean-Douglas to the Bar adds formal legal expertise to the Guyana Police Force’s executive and investigative branches:

Strengthening Prosecutorial Standards: The addition of fully qualified attorneys within the rank-and-file directly reinforces the Force’s Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), the Office of the Police Legal Advisor, and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) during complex indictable prosecutions.

The addition of fully qualified attorneys within the rank-and-file directly reinforces the Force’s Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), the Office of the Police Legal Advisor, and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) during complex indictable prosecutions. Professional Development Pipeline: GPF executive leadership commended the officers for balancing rigorous, full-time regional legal studies with active law enforcement responsibilities, calling their achievement a testament to continuous educational development within the national security sector.

The three officers formed part of an overarching contingent of 23 Guyanese scholars who crossed the stage at the Nassau ceremony, continuing Guyana’s strong representation across regional legal education institutions.