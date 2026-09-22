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ALI SAYS GOVT. KEEPING INFLATION IN CHECK AS FOOD PRICES BITE

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HGP Nightly News – President Irfaan Ali says his Government has managed to contain inflation and shield consumers from even steeper price increases despite mounting global and domestic pressures. Ali acknowledged that the first half of 2026 was difficult.

He pointed to global conflicts, disrupted shipping and logistics and Guyana’s continued dependence on imported refined petroleum products.

At home, the President said prolonged rainfall earlier in the year affected production, while drought conditions have created additional challenges.

Despite those pressures, Ali said Government policies have helped to stabilise prices and protect households from larger price shocks.

Official figures released at mid-year placed inflation at 4% at the end of June. However, food prices increased by 6.7% during the first half of the year.

Ali acknowledged that more needs to be done to tackle food prices.

He said government-backed farmers’ markets have had some impact, but admitted the initiative needs to become more structured.

The President also pointed to Guyana’s heavy reliance on imports, saying international conflicts and disruptions to global trade continue to push up costs locally.

He said the Government will continue absorbing increased costs in the water and electricity sectors rather than passing those expenses directly to consumers.

Ali also pointed to plans to expand social housing for vulnerable families as part of targeted support.

While Guyana is receiving increased revenues from oil and gas, the President said greater subsidies are also being required to cushion other sectors of the economy.

The Government has indicated that further interventions could be introduced depending on global economic conditions and the impact of the ongoing dry season.

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