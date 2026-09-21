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THREE FARMERS DEAD AFTER VIOLENT CONFRONTATION AT BARAMITA CAMP

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HGP Nightly News – A husband and wife and another farmer are dead following a confrontation at a camp in Aranka Village, Baramita, on Saturday morning, police say.

The dead have been identified as Joy John, 40; her husband, Amar Thomas, 38; and Tony Williams, 62. John and Thomas lived at the camp with their five-year-old son, while Williams lived at a separate camp about 20 miles away.

According to preliminary police investigations, Williams went to the couple’s camp, where an argument broke out between him and John.

Police allege that Williams struck John in the neck with a cutlass.

Thomas reportedly returned from his farm and confronted Williams. Police said the two men then fought and allegedly wounded each other with sharp objects.

John was found motionless at the camp. Thomas was found about 50 feet away, and Williams approximately 100 feet from the camp along a track.

Officers who visited the area on Sunday observed a neck wound on John, a stab wound near Thomas’s left groin and a stab wound to the left side of Williams’s chest. The three were taken to the Baramita Cottage Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Their bodies are awaiting post-mortem examinations. Police investigations are continuing.

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