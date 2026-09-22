HEADTEACHER CHALLENGES DEMOTION, SAYS KEY RECORDS WERE OVERLOOKED

HGP Nightly News – St. John’s College Headteacher Beverley Agard says she is being victimised after disciplinary proceedings that she claims ended with an order to demote her and transfer her immediately to another school.

Agard is challenging the way the Teaching Service Commission considered the case, arguing that records which could support her explanations were not examined or given adequate weight.

Documents seen by Nightly News show that the proceedings followed a February 6, 2026 report from Education Officer Shevon Sutton recommending action over Agard’s management of the Georgetown secondary school. The report alleged neglect of duty, inefficiency, missed deadlines and inadequate supervision of staff.

In a September 8 letter, the Commission formally charged Agard with neglect of duty and inefficiency, citing an alleged inability to meet deadlines and a failure to guide and supervise non-administrative staff.

Agard disputes the case against her. In a written account, she said the Commission did not examine the school’s instruction book, which she believes could show whether directions had been issued to teachers, including instructions concerning study break for Grade 11 students.

She also questioned why education officials reportedly obtained students’ Paper Two results but not Paper One results, and said internet difficulties affecting the school were not adequately considered when a late online submission of School-Based Assessments was raised. Agard further claims that correspondence about a transcript was not discussed.

According to Agard, she was told after the hearing that she would be moved from Headteacher to Deputy Headteacher and transferred. She also alleges that she was encouraged to take early retirement from July 1, 2027, and told that the suggestion should not appear in the meeting’s minutes.

Those claims about the hearing and its outcome are Agard’s account. The documents described establish that disciplinary allegations were brought against her, but the Commission’s reasons for its reported decision and its response to her objections were not provided.