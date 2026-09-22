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‘A RUNWAY IS NOT A GRAZING AREA’— AIRLINES WARN AFTER MABARUMA INCIDENT

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – A dog, cow or even a person on an airstrip can leave a pilot just seconds to react, local airlines have warned as they call for stronger safety measures at Guyana’s hinterland aerodromes.

The Aviation Operators’ Association of Guyana (AOAG) issued the warning on Monday following an incident in which a Trans Guyana Airways aircraft ran off the runway at Mabaruma, Region One. The circumstances of that incident remain under investigation by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

The association said runway incursions have long concerned operators. An unexpected obstruction during take-off or landing could force a pilot to brake suddenly, abandon a take-off, attempt another landing or take evasive action, putting passengers and crew at risk.

“A runway is not a roadway, footpath or grazing area,” the AOAG said.

It called on the GCAA and other stakeholders to strengthen airstrip inspections, perimeter security, wildlife control and procedures for reporting hazards. The association also urged the GCAA to ensure that aerodromes meet required safety standards.

Residents living near airstrips were asked to keep livestock away, avoid crossing runways or damaging fences, and report animals or other hazards inside restricted areas.

Hinterland airstrips are lifelines for communities that depend on flights for medical evacuations, food, supplies and travel, the AOAG said. It stressed that its call was aimed at preventing an avoidable tragedy, while the Mabaruma occurrence is investigated.

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