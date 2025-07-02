THREE EMERGING PARTIES UNITE UNDER ‘FORWARD GUYANA MOVEMENT’ AHEAD OF SEPTEMBER ELECTIONS

Three Emerging Political Parties Unite to Challenge Status Quo in Guyana’s 2025 Elections

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

With general and regional elections set for September 1, 2025, three emerging political parties in Guyana have announced a unified coalition to contest under a single banner — the Forward Guyana Movement.

The alliance includes Forward Guyana, The People’s Movement, and the Vigilant Political Action Committee (VPAC). Leaders of the new coalition said the move is driven by a shared vision to break the traditional two-party hold on Guyana’s political landscape.

“This is not just a political alliance. It is a movement of people who have decided that Guyana’s future cannot be left in the hands of the past,” said AmanZa Walton-Desir of Forward Guyana. “We did not form this alliance because it was easy — we did it because it was necessary.”

Nigel London, leader of The People’s Movement, said the coalition was a response to the “cries of forgotten citizens” and the structural injustices entrenched in Guyanese politics.

“The people’s movement is certain about the potential that lies in store when parties collaborate with the nation’s best interests as our focus,” London noted.

Joining them is Darren Bess of VPAC, who called the new formation a necessary force for equity and national unity.

“The wealth in Guyana belongs to everyone — whether you’re from Region 1 or Region 10,” Bess stated. “The government today is in the business of promoting what looks good, not what works for all.”

The coalition aims to bring genuine change to Guyanese governance by centering its policies on inclusion, equity, and transparency, and by challenging the dominance of the PPP/C and APNU+AFC in national politics.

As Guyana’s political landscape heats up, this new alliance could signal a significant shift in voter sentiment and disrupt what many have seen as a stagnant two-party system.

